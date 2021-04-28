IPL 2021: AB de Villiers becomes the first player in IPL history to win 25 Man of the Match awards

Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB de Villiers has become the first player in the history of IPL to bag the Player of the Match in 25 matches.

The former South African cricket team captain accomplished this feat after being adjudged the Man of the Match in the IPL 2021 fixture between the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.

AB de Villiers played a fantastic knock of 75 runs to power the Royal Challengers to their fifth victory in this year's competition. The right-handed batsman hit five sixes and three boundaries in his unbeaten 42-ball knock against the Delhi Capitals.

IPL Highest MOM Awards



25 - AB Devilliers*

22 - Chris Gayle

18 - Rohit Sharma

17 - David Warner

17 - MS Dhoni #RCBvsDC #Playbold #RCB #AbdeVilliers pic.twitter.com/cCxvHOoJc8 — Ahsan Ali(Prabhas Fan)(SidHeart) (@AhsanAli0018) April 27, 2021

Despite AB de Villiers' brilliance with the bat, it seemed like the Delhi Capitals would clinch a win from the jaws of defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, a superb last over from Mohammed Siraj ensured that de Villiers' innings was not in vain.

AB de Villiers won his 23rd Man of the Match award as an RCB player on Tuesday

AB de Villiers has been the backbone of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Many fans will know that AB de Villiers was a part of the Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in the first three seasons of the IPL. He won two Man of the Match awards during his stint with the Delhi side.

The Royal Challengers signed him in 2011 and that decision has proven to be a masterstroke. In the last ten years, AB de Villiers has been the Player of the Match 23 times while donning the RCB jersey in the IPL. Even though Mr. 360 has retired from international cricket, he has continued to give his best in the IPL.

Advertisement

AB de Villiers won his second Man of the Match award of IPL 2021 last night. The RCB star will next be in action again this Friday when Bangalore battles the Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium.