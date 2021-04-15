"Ab humko chahiye full izzat!"- Fans erupt as Chris Morris shuts down his critics

Chris Morris justified the big bucks paid to him by Rajasthan Royals (RR) as he hit a blistering 36* off just 18 balls to help his team complete a thrilling win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) by three wickets.

The 33-year-old was snapped up by RR at the IPL 2021 auction for a whopping INR 16.25 crores, making him the costliest player in the history of IPL auctions. Although there was no doubt about his quality as an all-rounder, many believed this pricetag was outrageous.

Twitter goes gaga over Chris Morris' match-winning 36*

Chris Morris proved his mettle by taking RR home in a tough situation. Fans went absolutely berserk seeing the calmness of the 33-year-old knowing he was the last recognized batsman remaining.

Many also pointed to Sanju Samson denying a single off the second-last ball in the last game as a mistake by the RR skipper. They felt had Chris Morris been on strike for the last ball, he could have won them the first game too. Here is what they had to say about this thrilling encounter:

Pic 1 last match - Paisa mila par izzat nahi mili



Pic 2 today - Isse kehte hain Izzat.

Izzat bhi , Paisa bhi - Well done Chris Morris #RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/9hLqMk7OKT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 15, 2021

Chris Morris - "Sanju Samson was hitting like a dream so I wasn't upset after denying the run last match". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 15, 2021

Chris Morris's six is physically against DC but mentally against Sanju Samson. pic.twitter.com/zyQLWZ4Ckj — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 15, 2021

Chris Morris who played for Delhi Capitals in 2019 won the match for Rajasthan Royals against Delhi Capitals.



Delhi Capitals fans : pic.twitter.com/lOnzVhpsr0 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 15, 2021

Sometimes you just have to wait for your turn.

Cause that's when you play!

Chris Morris❤🔥#RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/T9P5ZMAGUe — AARYAN (@nobitaAARYAN) April 15, 2021

#RRvsDC



Sanju samson who denying strike to Chris Morris in last match:- pic.twitter.com/fKSGa7C1kP — Hari Asylum (@hariazylum) April 15, 2021

One South African departed but the other despatched the ball to the galleries. Give it up to #ChrisMorris, the star of the show today. The man has answered the questions on his price tag, in style. — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) April 15, 2021

Chris Morris entering into dressing room be like 👏#RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/VfQxbj51gO — Ƙríѕнηα ॐ ʀᴄʙ✧ᴄsᴋ™ (@LazyyKrishna) April 15, 2021

RR owners looking at Chris Morris pic.twitter.com/irXMG7ou0K — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 15, 2021

Chris Morris to Sanju Samson in Dressing room😷😂#RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/LlJnAuhiMS — Aryan Singh / HBD Sumit💖🌟 (@Aryan_Singh780) April 15, 2021

The RR bowlers had done a terrific job of restricting DC to just 147-8 in their 20 overs. This was supposed to be a total way below par as the Wankhede Stadium has seen totals in excess of 180 being chased down easily.

However, there was moisture in the track and the likes of Chris Woakes and Avesh Khan gave DC an excellent start to the defence of their score. In no time, RR were reeling at 42-5 and looked completely down and out. This was when another South African in the form of David Miller stood out.

Miller handled the situation with great maturity and deposited the loose balls into the stands. Keeping the scoreboard ticking, the southpaw took RR closer to the target. After Miller's departure, DC would have thought that the game was in their grasp.

But Chris Morris' clean hitting towards the end of the innings just snatched victory from DC's hands. He will be relieved that he has lived up to his billing and will be eager to contribute towards more such wins for RR.