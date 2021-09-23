"Absolute thrashing!"- Fans react as KKR thump MI

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have once again got a thundering win against their name, this time taking down the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). KKR's counter-attacking style of batting left MI with nowhere to go.

Fans react as KKR thump MI

Fans hailed KKR for the way they delivered, especially young Venkatesh Iyer who played a fearless knock of 53 and Rahul Tripathi, who top-scored with 74*. Here is what they had to say:

Virarsh @Cheeku218 Venkatesh Iyer already played 2 Pull shots for sixes after learning about it from Virat Venkatesh Iyer already played 2 Pull shots for sixes after learning about it from Virat https://t.co/h1IZdfIL13

KASHISH @crickashish217 So happy for Rahul Tripathi. Multiple times since last year, he's come in and attacked wholeheartedly for KKR without any hesitancy or worry that it might affect his numbers. So happy for Rahul Tripathi. Multiple times since last year, he's come in and attacked wholeheartedly for KKR without any hesitancy or worry that it might affect his numbers.

JUST A FAN. @iamsrk_brk



#MIvsKKR Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi don't seem like players but boys who are playing with their hearts. We Needed KKR Boys and We have now. 50 for Both Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi don't seem like players but boys who are playing with their hearts. We Needed KKR Boys and We have now. 50 for Both



#MIvsKKR

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra We're witnessing a proper T20 batting from KKR against a high class Mumbai Bowling unit. We're witnessing a proper T20 batting from KKR against a high class Mumbai Bowling unit.

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi KKR seem to have had a religious transference of spirit from Brendan McCullum to the team during the IPl break. This is seemingly and absolute thrashing. KKR seem to have had a religious transference of spirit from Brendan McCullum to the team during the IPl break. This is seemingly and absolute thrashing.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer KKR used to send Narine up for this, Iyer doing it in more beautiful way. #IPL KKR used to send Narine up for this, Iyer doing it in more beautiful way. #IPL

Silly Point @FarziCricketer KKR should look to destroy MI's NRR, who knows it might be crucial in the end. KKR should look to destroy MI's NRR, who knows it might be crucial in the end.

MI got off to a fantastic start with the bat, with both their openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock pouncing on loose deliveries. It looked like Eoin Morgan missed a trick by introducing the quicks a bit too late.

However, after the powerplay, the KKR bowlers squeezed the game and did not let the momentum go into the hands of the defending champions. No MI batsman could convert his start into a big score and they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

MI could only post 155-6 in the end and had something to bowl at. However, the KKR openers began their innings just the way they did against RCB - in an explosive manner. Although they lost Shubman Gill early, Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi kept playing the fearless brand of cricket that KKR lacked in the first half of IPL 2021.

The MI bowlers bowled their hearts out but nothing went their way. Both Tripathi and Iyer ensured that there was no chance whatsoever for MI to come back into the game.

With this win, KKR have leapfrogged over MI in the points table into fourth place. The defeat has also dealt MI's net run rate a massive hit. The defending champions will need to find a source of inspiration if they are to get back into the race for the playoffs.

