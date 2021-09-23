"Absolute thrashing!"- Fans react as KKR thump MI

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have once again got a thundering win against their name, this time taking down the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). KKR's counter-attacking style of batting left MI with nowhere to go.
Fans react as KKR thump MI
Fans hailed KKR for the way they delivered, especially young Venkatesh Iyer who played a fearless knock of 53 and Rahul Tripathi, who top-scored with 74*. Here is what they had to say:
MI got off to a fantastic start with the bat, with both their openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock pouncing on loose deliveries. It looked like Eoin Morgan missed a trick by introducing the quicks a bit too late.
However, after the powerplay, the KKR bowlers squeezed the game and did not let the momentum go into the hands of the defending champions. No MI batsman could convert his start into a big score and they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.
MI could only post 155-6 in the end and had something to bowl at. However, the KKR openers began their innings just the way they did against RCB - in an explosive manner. Although they lost Shubman Gill early, Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi kept playing the fearless brand of cricket that KKR lacked in the first half of IPL 2021.
The MI bowlers bowled their hearts out but nothing went their way. Both Tripathi and Iyer ensured that there was no chance whatsoever for MI to come back into the game.
With this win, KKR have leapfrogged over MI in the points table into fourth place. The defeat has also dealt MI's net run rate a massive hit. The defending champions will need to find a source of inspiration if they are to get back into the race for the playoffs.