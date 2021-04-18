"Aged like a fine wine!"- Fans rejoice as Shikhar Dhawan's blistering 92 sinks Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan's sensational innings of 92 off just 49 balls ensured that the Delhi Capitals (DC) coasted to a victory over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets. The 35-year-old smashed 13 boundaries and two huge maximums as DC made a daunting chase of 195 runs look quite comfortable in the end.

The southpaw has been Team India's third-choice opener after Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the T20 format. Thus, how he started the IPL 2021 season was going to be important in him redeeming himself. Dhawan has certainly made an impact at the top of the order for DC and currently holds the Orange Cap.

Twitter hails Shikhar Dhawan's whirlwind knock

Fans were absolutely thrilled to see Shikhar Dhawan go berserk against the PBKS bowling attack. The left-hander almost seemed to know the bowlers were going to pitch the ball and KL Rahul's men simply had no answer to Dhawan's belligerent hitting.

DC have ended their Mumbai leg of the tournament with two wins out of three and will be reasonably happy with the way they have started in this tournament. Here is what the fans had to say about their team's performance and Shikhar Dhawan's blistering knock:

Shikhar Dhawan is a classic example of how to maintain a good strike rate without taking undue risks. A great learning example for many players who get bogged down. This 92 Was a Champion knock @SDhawan25 , showing how it is done.#DCvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/882DZ19Dwr — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 18, 2021

#dcvspbks

Shikhar Dhawan is Truely underrated as T20 batsman pic.twitter.com/WOWJcoU8ui — Hypocrite (@AamAdami16) April 18, 2021

Ricky Ponting totally changed Shikhar Dhawan's T20 batting under him. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 18, 2021

Rahul should go and ask Dhawan why he is attacking when Prithvi has a good SR — Karthik Raj (@kartcric) April 18, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan misses out on a really well deserved century. What a knock by him, one of the finest of the season. 92 in just 49 balls, he's been a complete different beast since last few years in the IPL. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 18, 2021

No matter whether it's Duck or 90s, Shikhar Dhawan's smile is permanent.

Missed well deserved century but well played @SDhawan25 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 18, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan we are not worthy sir — absy (@absycric) April 18, 2021

IPL Shikhar Dhawan in Delhi Capitals is truly a legend, only Pant and KL Rahul can come close to his consistency in last 2-3 years from India. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 18, 2021

Most 50+ Scores in IPL:-



•David Warner - 53

•Shikhar Dhawan - 45

•Virat Kohli - 44#IPL2021 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 18, 2021

Dhawan has hurt his thigh with thigh-fives and now only dealing in boundaries. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 18, 2021

Dhawan & Rahul's scoring rate (Rpo) in the Powerplay tonight:



5.75 - KL Rahul (23 off 24)

9.33 - S Dhawan (28 off 18)#PBKSvDC | #IPL2021 — Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) April 18, 2021

I would rather have Shikhar Dhawan than KL Rahul as an opener in T20 WC — BS (@Ahmadbilal111) April 18, 2021

There's never been a better trade than Dhawan to Delhi in IPL. Even better than Boult to MI. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) April 18, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan in IPL has aged like a fine wine — Udit (@udit_buch) April 18, 2021

Although PBKS posted a daunting 194-4 in their 20 overs, the dew at the Wankhede Stadium was always going to be a defining factor in the game. Moreover, PBKS had only just defended a huge target of 222 by a slim margin of 5 runs.

The DC camp knew that if they put the opposition bowlers under pressure, they could leak runs. This is exactly what happened as the DC openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan got them off to a flying start.

Dhawan played second fiddle until Shaw was at the crease. But once the youngster was dismissed, the 35-year-old just effortlessly changed gears and took DC ahead in the chase. He dispatched all the PBKS bowlers with disdain and ensured that his team didn't fall behind the required rate.

Shikhar Dhawan's blitzkrieg spoiled the party of birthday boy KL Rahul. As DC march on to play their next set of games in Chennai, PBKS have a lot to think about as their bowling attack appears to be the least dangerous in the league.