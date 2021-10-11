"Agle saal cup namde!"- Twitterati trolls RCB after loss against KKR

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowed out of IPL 2021 as they were beaten by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator on Monday with two balls to spare.

In the end, it was too much to hope from the bowlers as a total of just 138 was under par on the Sharjah wicket.

Twitter trolls RCB after loss in the Eliminator

Twitterati trolled RCB fans as their trophy drought continued. They also hailed Sunil Narine for his amazing figures of 4-21 and a handy 25 with the bat.

Here's what they had to say through some of their reactions:

SoNu 🖤 @S_kumar_7091 Next saal cap namde 😍😍😃😭😭 Next saal cap namde 😍😍😃😭😭

ਜ਼ਮਾਨ زماں @Delhiite_ Narine... wo RCB thi NCB nahi... 🤭🤭🤭🤭 Narine... wo RCB thi NCB nahi... 🤭🤭🤭🤭

cricketingview @cricketingview Maybe RCB should petition the IPL Governing Council to replace the cup with a whisky goblet. Maybe RCB should petition the IPL Governing Council to replace the cup with a whisky goblet.

Niki @niki_naughty RCB fans looking at IPL trophy 🥵🥵🥵 RCB fans looking at IPL trophy 🥵🥵🥵 https://t.co/TuYQVZ4JHD

greaser @salingerous to all the RCB fangirls: to all the RCB fangirls: https://t.co/VFhcdDdA5v

Riya Shah @shahriyu03

RCB and IPl trophy 🥲 Give examples of parallel lines:RCB and IPl trophy 🥲 #RCBvsKKR Give examples of parallel lines:

RCB elected to bat first and their openers Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli got them off to a brisk start. However, after the KKR bowlers broke the partnership, they kept on taking wickets at regular intervals.

Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers. He picked up four wickets, including the prized scalps of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell.

RCB had a good platform to reach a total in excess of the 150-run mark. But the KKR bowlers were on the money at the death and restricted Kohli and his men to 138-7.

KKR needed a good start from their openers on a slowish surface and they got a decent one, thanks to both Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer.

Wickets at regular intervals kept RCB in the game. But it was Narine's innings with the bat that broke the chase open for KKR.

Narine began his innings by hitting three sixes off his first three balls and that was enough to put KKR in the ascendancy. They did lose a few wickets but in the end, they got home with four wickets in hand.

KKR will now play the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 at Sharjah on October 13 and the winner of that game will play the Chennai Super Kings in the final.

