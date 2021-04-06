IPL 2021: [Watch] 'Shadow batting' Ajinkya Rahane gives stiff competition to Steve Smith in DC camp

Delhi Capitals' (DC) social media game is getting stronger by the day. The franchise recently trolled new recruit Steve Smith by sharing a short clip of Ajinkya Rahane shadow batting during a net session in Mumbai.

Smith is known to be quite obsessive about his craft and has a compulsive habit of 'shadow batting' even when he's not playing.

DC took the opportunity to engage in some fun banter with Smith by sharing a hilariously titled clip of Ajinkya Rahane visualizing and practicing a few shots without his bat.

@steve_smith49's got some stiff competition in the compulsive shadow batting department 😉 #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #VIVOIPL @ajinkyarahane

Smith was also recently involved in a controversy when he appeared to scruff up Rishabh Pant's guard while shadow batting during India's tour of Australia in January.

Steve Smith scuffing Rishabh Pant's guard marks whilst shadow batting...



pic.twitter.com/w3BjApngsB — Cricket Shithousery (@CricketRustling) January 11, 2021

However, the incident caused more spark than fire as Smith's penchant for practicing in that manner is quite well known amongst cricket enthusiasts.

After about 200 days separated from his wife, Steve Smith put on a real performance in the bedroom. A shadow batting session in full kit ❤️ #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ipNRQS5Q1a — Xavier Ellis (@XaviEllis18) January 6, 2021

Steve Smith's sporting reply to Delhi Capitals' banter

Advertisement

Just moments after DC shared Ajinkya Rahane's video trolling Steve Smith, the amused Aussie fired back with a hilarious comment, writing:

Not sure anyone competes with me in this department 😂 @delhicapitals

Steve Smith's response

Even though Steve Smith was bought by DC for just INR 2.2 crore during the IPL 2021 auction, he isn't guaranteed a place in their playing XI owing to a plethora of international stars present in their squad.

Names such as Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Shimron Hetmyer, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes and Tom Curran will make it hard for Smith to find regular game time.

Meanwhile, Smith's former Rajasthan Royals teammate Ajinkya Rahane might get a lot more playing time as middle-order lynchpin Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the tournament after dislocating his shoulder.

It would be a good opportunity for Rahane to cement his spot after a poor outing last season, in which the 32-year-old could only score 113 runs from nine matches at a lowly strike-rate of 105.60.

DC, captained by Rishabh Pant, face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on April 10 to kick off their IPL 2021 campaign.