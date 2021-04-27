"Alien of World Cricket!"- Fans go gaga over AB de Villiers' 'Sand Storm' in Ahmedabad

AB de Villiers once again dished out a special knock to help Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a competitive total of 171-5 in their 20 overs. The 37-year-old smashed 75 runs off just 42 balls and took the Delhi Capitals (DC) bowling attack to the cleaners.
There were questions raised about how low AB de Villiers was batting for RCB, given the fact that most teams have tried to ensure their best batsmen must face as many deliveries as possible. But the Proteas star has taken to the No.5 position as a fish takes to the water and has already played three match-defining innings so far in the tournament.
RCB fans were thrilled to see AB de Villiers play yet another potential match-winning knock to bail his team out of trouble. Despite not playing competitive cricket for a long time, De Villiers has never looked out of touch this season and has proved why he is one of the best T20 batsmen ever.
RCB didn't get off to the best of starts as their three big stars in Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell were all back in the hut with the score reading just 60. AB de Villiers walked out to bat and knew he had to consolidate the RCB innings.
Taking his time to settle, De Villiers added a crucial 54 runs with young Rajat Patidar that set the platform for the death overs. Once Patidar was dismissed, AB de Villiers took matters into his own hands and began to change gears.
DC still seemed to have had things under control until the last over when skipper Rishabh Pant decided to hand the ball to part-time pacer Marcus Stoinis. This was certainly a risk as AB de Villiers was well-set and all the other main DC pacers had bowled out their quota of overs.
The 37-year-old smashed 23 runs off the last over, including three sixes that took RCB from an under-par total to something they would be confident defending. It will be interesting to see how DC respond to this target on this two-paced wicket in Ahmedabad.