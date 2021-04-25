IPL 2021: Andrew Tye pulls out of the tournament

Pacer Andrew Tye, who is part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) squad for IPL 2021, has decided to pull out of the tournament, possibly due to fatigue in the bio-bubble environment.

Andrew Tye flew back to Australia this morning, leaving the Rajasthan franchise with only four overseas players at the moment. Jos Buttler, Mustafizur Rahman, David Miller and Chris Morris are the only overseas players left in the Royals' squad.

Jofra Archer was the first Rajasthan Royals player to be ruled out due to an elbow injury. Recently, it was confirmed that the English pacer would miss the entire tournament.

Then, all-rounder Ben Stokes was also ruled out due to a broken finger that he sustained during the game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) a few days ago.

Another English player, Liam Livingstone, pulled out of the tournament before Andrew Tye, citing bio-bubble fatigue.

Andrew Tye's struggles in the IPL

Andrew Tye was with the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2018 and 2019. The Aussie cricketer featured in all 14 matches in 2018 for the Kings, picking up 24 wickets while maintaining an economy rate of 8.

However, his performances dipped the following season, where he was only able to pick up three wickets in six matches and gave away nearly 11 runs an over. After this season, the Punjab-based franchise decided to part ways with Andrew Tye and hence he was back in the auction pool.

Ahead of the 2020 edition of the tournament, the Rajasthan Royals acquired Tye at his base price of INR 1 crore. However, he played only one game in the season and gave away runs at an economy rate of 12.50.

He has only warmed the bench this season and didn't feature in any of the five games.

This turns out to be a massive blow for the franchise, who are already looking out of sorts at the moment. In five games, the Rajasthan Royals have won only two and have no options available now to choose from overseas players.