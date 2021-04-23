IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals looking at Rassie van der Dussen to replace Ben Stokes - Reports

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen is likely to replace all-rounder Ben Stokes in the Rajasthan Royals (RR) set-up, subject to a fitness test clearance as per the reports.

During the game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), Ben Stokes broke his finger as he took the catch of Chris Gayle. The English all-rounder returned home for rehabilitation and is likely to be out of action for at least a few weeks.

With Ben Stokes ruled out, Jofra Archer's participation uncertain, and Liam Livingstone having pulled out, the Rajasthan Royals only have five overseas players in their squad at the moment.

Rassie van der Dussen has been in great form for South Africa and could potentially help strengthen the Rajasthan middle-order. However, his participation in the IPL is far from certain as talks between the two parties are currently in the initial stages.

The Rajasthan Royals have struggled this IPL season with only one win in four games and currently sit at the 7th position on the points table.

Rassie van der Dussen's impressive performances for South Africa

Rassie van der Dussen has been in great touch with the bat of late and excelled in the recently-concluded series against Pakistan.

He featured in two games in the three-match ODI series where he scored 183 runs at an average of 183, including a highest score of 123 not out. In the two T20Is that he played, Rassie van der Dussen mustered 86 runs at a strike rate of 153.57.

Rassie van der Dussen is a clean striker of the ball and adds up as a part-time bowler. He picked up three wickets in six T20 innings while maintaining an economy rate of 6.11.

So far in his career, the 32-year-old has played in 126 matches in the game's shortest format. He has accrued 3,824 runs at an average of 38.62 while striking the ball at a rate of 131.31.

In 20 T20I matches, Rassie van der Dussen has scored 628 runs at an average of 41.86 and a strike rate close to 140.

If he does get picked, this will be Rassie van der Dussen's first stint in the IPL. The South African went unsold in the IPL 2021 auction as no teams bid for him at his base price of ₹50 lakh.