IPL 2021: “Are we playing Test cricket?” – Twitterati fumes after Shubman Gill departs cheaply

Shubman Gill attracted the wrath of fans after the youngster failed to fire against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener departed after making a pedestrian 19-ball 11 on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old has struggled at the top for KKR this season, and the RR clash was no different. Shubman Gill failed to make the most of the batting-friendly conditions at the Wankhede, hitting just one boundary during his short stay at the crease.

Shubman Gill struggled to time the ball, and never looked comfortable at the crease. Although he hit a boundary on his way to 11, the KKR opener contributed to the side’s slow powerplay start.

The under-fire opener was put out of his misery after he attempted to take a non-existent single in the last over of the powerplay. Shubman Gill dug out Mustafizur Rahman's yorker towards the off-side and set off for a single. Running towards the danger end, Shubman Gill was caught miles short of the crease as Jos Buttler hit the stumps and sent the youngster packing.

His departure meant Shubman Gill has scored just 80 runs across the first five games of IPL 2021. The KKR opener averages just 16 this season, with his poor strike rate of 121.21 called into question as well. Here are some of the most notable reactions from Twitter.

Fans troll Shubman Gill after another failure

Shubman Gill ended with a strike rate of 57.89 on Saturday. Fans trolled the youngster for his slow start, joking about how the youngster has cemented his place in the Test side with that knock.

Others referred to his poor form after the Gabba Test, suggesting Shubman Gill needs to introspect where his career is headed towards. Several others advised the youngster to focus only on Test cricket, considering his low strike rate.

It's like Shaw and Gill have interchanged their luck & form post the Aus v Ind Test series. 🥴 — Aishu 😷 (@imaishu_) April 24, 2021

gill cementing his place in the test XI — Priyansh Kishan (@PriyanshKisan) April 24, 2021

Gill is a brilliant player but he should really just focus on test cricket, maybe ODI, T20 ain't for everyone — Scarlett (@ScarlettSport) April 24, 2021

Shubman Gill has massively deteriorated after the Gabba Test.

Ironically that should have been his leap to superstardom. — Rohit (@SankiSanyasi) April 24, 2021

Gill test inning comes to an end.#RRvKKR — Hellzone (@Hellzone18) April 24, 2021

Incredible Test Knock by Gill. What a player ❤️ — Sagnik (@modrician10) April 24, 2021

Twitterati calls for change at the top for KKR

KKR fans seem to have had enough of Shubman Gill after his slow knock spoiled another powerplay for the franchise. Fans called for Sunil Narine to be reinstated at the top of the order, blaming Shubman Gill for the team’s slow starts this season.

Shubhman Gill is clearly the weakest link of this kkr xi and needs to be dropped. Won't harm kkr to replace him with Nair and Narine with Cutting. Give Cutting the license to thrill at 3, use Nair as a floater and open with Rana, Tripathi. Opinion @abhinav_k316 @faahil @sreshthx — TITASH BANERJEA (@qmtitash) April 24, 2021

S Gill 11(19) ise acha to Narine tha atleast ball to waste nahi karta tha🤦#RRvKKR #IPL2021 — Gustav Giri (@GustavGiri) April 24, 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders should go back to Sunil Naraine as an opener instead of Shubman Gill.



And try Shubman as a middle order batsmen. #RRvsKKR #KKRvsRR #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/aRufeW0T7z — Yash Kumar Awasthi (@Its__YASH) April 24, 2021

#RRvKKR



Shubman Gill when Sunil Narine takes his place as an opener: pic.twitter.com/Eb890YzymM — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) April 24, 2021