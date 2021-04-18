"Aur bhai, aagaya swaad?"- Fans roast KKR as RCB make it three wins in a row

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost their second game in a row as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) emerged victorious by a comprehensive margin of 38 runs. Virat Kohli and his men are back at the top of the table and have made it three wins on the trot this season.
The target of 205 was always going to be a challenging one for KKR on a slow track in Chennai. But there was also some questionable decision-making from their think tank as they sent the hard-hitting Andre Russell at No.7.
The explosive West Indies all-rounder tried his best to take KKR home with some lusty blows, but it was all too much even for someone of his ability. KKR fans were furious with the disappointing performance from their team.
Some also trolled Eoin Morgan and his men for getting their strategy to go about the steep run-chase horribly wrong. However, RCB fans are over the moon with their team's fantastic start to the campaign and believe this is the year where they can win that elusive maiden IPL title.
The pitch at Chepauk in Chennai has traditionally been slow and a score in the range of 150-160 has been match-winning more often than not this season. However, the belligerence of Glenn Maxwell coupled with the brilliance of AB de Villiers helped RCB post an incredible total of 204-4.
KKR did get off to a solid start and were going neck-to-neck with RCB until the halfway stage in their chase. However, the ploy to send Dinesh Karthik ahead of the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Russell failed horribly.
With the required rate mounting, Russell was KKR's last hope. But Mohammed Siraj's phenomenal penultimate over in which he conceded just a solitary run proved to be the final nail in KKR's coffin.
While RCB march on in terrific form, KKR are facing similar problems that they dealt with last year, and that is the confusion around their batting order. Morgan will need to find a solution soon before it's too late.