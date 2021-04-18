"Aur bhai, aagaya swaad?"- Fans roast KKR as RCB make it three wins in a row

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost their second game in a row as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) emerged victorious by a comprehensive margin of 38 runs. Virat Kohli and his men are back at the top of the table and have made it three wins on the trot this season.

The target of 205 was always going to be a challenging one for KKR on a slow track in Chennai. But there was also some questionable decision-making from their think tank as they sent the hard-hitting Andre Russell at No.7.

Twitter reacts to RCB's thumping win over KKR

The explosive West Indies all-rounder tried his best to take KKR home with some lusty blows, but it was all too much even for someone of his ability. KKR fans were furious with the disappointing performance from their team.

Some also trolled Eoin Morgan and his men for getting their strategy to go about the steep run-chase horribly wrong. However, RCB fans are over the moon with their team's fantastic start to the campaign and believe this is the year where they can win that elusive maiden IPL title.

Here is how Twitter reacted to RCB's emphatic win over KKR:

Strike Rates in the last 4 overs at Chepauk .



Fun stat



KKR -93.87

SRH -120.83

MI- 126.02

RCB -186.11

ABD-250 #RCBvKKR — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) April 18, 2021

Andre Russell should not refuse singles in games that are already lost. They missed qualifying for the playoffs last season by eight runs (on Net Run Rate). Every run matters. #IPL2021 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 18, 2021

“You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain."



- Andre Russell — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 18, 2021

That 19th over by Mohammed Siraj to Andre Russell conceding just 1 run



#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/GjyNdCqI0V — Ravi Shastree (@adam_styris) April 18, 2021

ABD to Russell & other KKR bowlers: pic.twitter.com/nOocK3WtOO — Abhishek Tripathi (@Abhithecomic) April 18, 2021

I think KKR needs only 1 change and that is Ben Cutting in place of Shakib Al Hasan and Russell should be promoted at No. 6..

That way the batting order will be more clear with Morgan at 4 and Karthik at 5.

Today, it was too messy in the middle..@joybhattacharj #KKRHaiTaiyaar — Shourya Agarwal (@Shourya53321475) April 18, 2021

Russell scoring 0,0,0,0,0,1 in 18th over of siraj#KKR fans to #Russell pic.twitter.com/9uNFJhwSLY — Saurabh Mishra (@100rabh_says) April 18, 2021

Andre Russell to other kkr players pic.twitter.com/qzcsjq5H9l — Jatin🇮🇳 (@sarcastic_jatin) April 18, 2021

Ab De Villiers last two Innings against KKR:-



73*(33).

76*(34).#IPL2021 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 18, 2021

This is undoubtedly the best #RCB team combination after 2009 season. Perfect mix of domestic talent & INTL power houses.Let's hope that their death bowling issue is finally solved! Too early, yet the dark horse of #IPL2021 #RCBvKKR #KKRvsRCB Why KKR ain't winning 🥴 #Kohli #ABD — SNath (@2shambhunath) April 18, 2021

RCB Death Bowling



vs MI

17th over: 7 runs

18th: 4, 1 wkt

19th: 12

20th: 1, 4 wkts



vs SRH

17th: 1 run, 3 wkts

18th: 7, 1 wkt

19th: 11, 1 wkt

20th: 9, 2 wkts



vs KKR

17th: 20 runs

18th: 15, 2 wkts

19th: 1

20th: 4, 1 wkt



7.6rpo/15 wkts likes of Pollard, Pandya, Bairstow, Russell — Mohammed Faisal (@faisal337_) April 18, 2021

Preity zinta after seeing maxwell performance 78(49) for RCB against KKR be like:#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/ooED9eseMu — Akash sharma (@sarcastic_bhau) April 18, 2021

The pitch at Chepauk in Chennai has traditionally been slow and a score in the range of 150-160 has been match-winning more often than not this season. However, the belligerence of Glenn Maxwell coupled with the brilliance of AB de Villiers helped RCB post an incredible total of 204-4.

KKR did get off to a solid start and were going neck-to-neck with RCB until the halfway stage in their chase. However, the ploy to send Dinesh Karthik ahead of the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Russell failed horribly.

With the required rate mounting, Russell was KKR's last hope. But Mohammed Siraj's phenomenal penultimate over in which he conceded just a solitary run proved to be the final nail in KKR's coffin.

While RCB march on in terrific form, KKR are facing similar problems that they dealt with last year, and that is the confusion around their batting order. Morgan will need to find a solution soon before it's too late.