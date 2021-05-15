IPL 2021: "As an uncapped player, it is a major confidence boost if you get to play from the first match itself" - Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan has said that the Delhi Capitals (DC) playing him from their first match of IPL 2021 was a huge confidence booster.

The Rishabh Pant-led outfit opted to go with Avesh Khan as their premier Indian pacer, ahead of the experienced duo of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. The 24-year-old did not let them down by emerging as the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with 14 scalps to his name.

During an interview with India News, Avesh Khan acknowledged the belief shown by the Delhi Capitals management was a shot in the arm for him.

"As an uncapped player, it is a major confidence boost if you get to play from the first match itself. At times, uncapped players do not get the chance initially. This year the management, coach and captain showed confidence in me," said Khan.

Avesh Khan added he enjoyed the full backing of Ricky Ponting and Rishabh Pant, which helped him rise to the occasion.

"When I had spoken to the coach and the captain, they only asked me to utilize the chance I had got because I had been with the Delhi Capitals for the last three years and that they will back me. When a coach or captain says such things to a young player, you get an inner feeling to do well for the team," observed Khan.

Avesh Khan's 14 wickets in IPL 2021 came at an excellent average of 16.50 and a decent economy of 7.70. These wickets included the prized scalps of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

"I prefer bowling with the red ball" - Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan has snared 100 wickets in first-class cricket

Avesh Khan also said that he is more at home bowling with the red ball, as can be judged by his excellent first-class record.

"I prefer bowling with the red ball. My stats are also better with the red ball. I have taken 100 wickets in 26 first-class matches. I have done quite well for my state for the last two years," said Khan.

The Indore-born seamer highlighted that he has performed exceedingly well in domestic first-class cricket for the last few years and enjoys bowling lengthy spells.

"Last year Ranji Trophy did not happen but the year before that I had taken 28 wickets in five matches. Before that, I had taken 35 wickets in seven matches and 12 wickets in three Duleep Trophy matches. I always bowl the long spells and whether the conditions are favorable or against me, I enjoy a lot bowling with the red ball," concluded Khan.

Avesh Khan has been selected as one of the standbys in the Indian team for the World Test Championship final and the subsequent five-Test series against England. He will hope to make the best use of this opportunity and could even make the main squad in case of injury or form-related issues with the other bowlers.

