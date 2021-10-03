IPL 2021: "Aware of the abilities of our youngsters" - Sanju Samson after RR pull off epic win against Chennai

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson showered praise on his youngsters after his team pulled off a tall chase against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Abu Dhabi.

The Royals chased down 190 runs in just 17.3 overs to keep themselves alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 21) and Evin Lewis (27 off 12) gave RR the perfect start before Shivam Dube ran riot to take the team home.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL 2021 stats | IPL Schedule

Sanju Samson lauded his players after their fabulous effort with the bat. Speaking at the end of the game, the Kerala-born wicketkeeper-batsman said:

"We are aware of the abilities of the people we have in our batting line-up. That's why it's disappointing when we lose. The wicket was behaving really well in the last 3-4 overs, so we knew it'd be much better in the second innings. I am happy I guessed it (pitch getting better in the second dig) right."

"They have been giving good starts; they almost finished off the game in the powerplay. Very happy for Jaiswal; we are very sure he'll make it big. He keeps on eating (laughs)," Samson added.

The young left-handed batsman from Mumbai has been in decent form in the second phase of IPL 2021. On Saturday, he took Abu Dhabi by storm with his all-round hitting, scoring a 19-ball half-century, which was also his first IPL fifty.

"We thought today might be his day" - Sanju Samson on Shivam Dube

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag

Yashasvi Jaiswal was top class and clean striking from Shivam Dube.

The league is now wide open. What a run chase by Rajasthan Royals.Yashasvi Jaiswal was top class and clean striking from Shivam Dube.The league is now wide open. #CSKvsRR What a run chase by Rajasthan Royals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was top class and clean striking from Shivam Dube.

The league is now wide open. #CSKvsRR https://t.co/Z7jlLknUbl

With RR's middle order struggling to put up a fight in the last few games, there were calls to bring in all-rounder Shivam Dube to the playing XI. The decision to do paid rich dividends, as the hard-hitting all-rounder played a match-winning knock (64* off 42) to keep RR in contention for a top-four finish.

Samson admitted about discussions to bring Dube into the playing XI in the last few games, saying:

"We have been discussing about Dube from the last 2-3 games. We thought today might be his day. He has been working hard in the nets, very happy for him," Sanju Samson added.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings banked on an unbeaten 101 from Ruturaj Gaikwad to post 189 runs on the board. He capped his innings with nine fours and five towering sixes to score his maiden IPL century. Unfortunately, his effort came in a losing cause.

Raunak Kapoor @RaunakRK Timely reminder that Ruturaj Gaikwad’s first three scores of IPL 2021 were 5, 5 & 10. Fleming was unequivocal that the franchise would support & back him.Since then 64, 33, 75, 4, 88*, 38, 40, 45 & 101* today. No team like CSK, no coach like Flem, no leader like Dhoni in the IPL! Timely reminder that Ruturaj Gaikwad’s first three scores of IPL 2021 were 5, 5 & 10. Fleming was unequivocal that the franchise would support & back him.Since then 64, 33, 75, 4, 88*, 38, 40, 45 & 101* today. No team like CSK, no coach like Flem, no leader like Dhoni in the IPL!

Sanju Samson also lauded Gaikwad, saying RR are 'afraid' of batsman like him who plays risk-free cricket. Samson said in this regard:

Also Read

"Unbelievable batting by Gaikwad. We are really afraid of a batsman like him. Plays a lot of cricketing shots; there's no risk the way he plays. We need to respect those type of batsmen. Very happy that he scored a really good hundred, respect him," Sanju Samson concluded.

Rajasthan Royals play defending champions Mumbai Indians next on Tuesday in Sharjah. With ten points from 12 games, they will have to win both their remaining matches to fancy their chances of a top-four finish.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far