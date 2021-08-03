IPL 2021: Bangladesh to allow Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman to play tournament 

Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman are set to feature in the remainder of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the limited-overs series against England rescheduled, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed that they are willing to provide a no-objection certificate (NOC) to both cricketers.

Earlier, the BCB had stated they weren't willing to give NOC to the duo as the board expected them to be with the national team to prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup in October.

On Tuesday, Akram Khan, the former Bangladesh captain and cricket operations chairman of the BCB, told Cricbuzz:

"Yes, if they apply and if we don't have any international commitment, they can go and take part in IPL. We are yet to receive any official letter from them in this regard, and if we get that, the board will take a decision."

England and Bangladesh were earlier expected to lock horns in three ODIs and as many T20Is in September and October as a build-up to the T20 World Cup. The tour has now been postponed. The development now ensures more participation in the IPL from English and Bangladeshi players.

IPL 2021 will resume on September 19

The 2021 edition of the IPL started in India in April. However, the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic brought the cash-rich league to a halt in the first week of May.

The tournament recommences on September 19 in the UAE. While Shakib Al Hasan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Abu Dhabi on September 20, Mustafizur Rahman's Rajasthan Royals will face the Punjab Kings the following day at the Dubai International Stadium.

When IPL 2021 was halted, the Delhi Capitals were at the top of the table with 12 points. Rajasthan are in the fifth spot with six points while KKR are in the second-last position with just four points.

