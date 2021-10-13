IPL 2021: "Bowling at the speed of 160 kmph doesn’t guarantee anything" - Anrich Nortje notes the importance of executing skills with the ball 

Delhi Capitals (DC) speedster Anrich Nortje has outlined the importance of following the basics and executing the skills with the ball. The South African does not necessarily believe express pace is a guaranteed solution to succeed as a pacer.

The right-arm fast bowler has been a revelation since his maiden IPL campaign last year. Nortje has been able to cement a spot in the South African national team as well on the back of his performance in the 2020 edition of the IPL, which included a stellar partnership with Kagiso Rabada.

A false COVID-19 test pretty much drained Nortje's chances in the first leg of IPL 2021. But he is now back to his fearsome best in the land where he made his mark.

Nortje noted that he has not changed much from his approach since last season. While speaking to News18, he said:

"Bowling at the speed of 160(KMPH) doesn’t guarantee anything as you can still get hit for runs. The basics remain the same as your ability to control and execute your skills as pacer."

Nortje boasts the best economy among all bowlers with over 10 wickets in this edition of the IPL. While the tag for the fastest delivery currently lies with Umran Malik, Nortje still has 60 deliveries to his name in the 150 fastest deliveries in IPL 2021. It is testament to the consistency the South African has displayed when it comes to his pace.

It is the middle overs where a game is made is or broken: Nortje

Nortje also spoke about the importance of bowling well in the middle overs. The primary focus when it comes to bowling often goes to the powerplay due to field restrictions and then the death overs because of the batsman's revamped aggressive approach.

Nortje, however, feels bowling in the middle overs often goes under the radar and the match is often won or lost in this phase of play.

Nortje, however, feels bowling in the middle overs often goes under the radar and the match is often won or lost in this phase of play. He added:

"It is the middle overs where a game is made is or broken. You may have got a good start but if you don’t not capitalize in the middle, those periods can really break the momentum. Its (importance) is hugely underrated (in terms of the impact on the result)."

With Rabada not at his best for DC this season, the responsibility of shouldering the pace attack has fallen upon Nortje. He has been helped by Avesh Khan, who has been the perfect companion with respect to taking wickets.

