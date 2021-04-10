IPL 2021: Brad Hogg says Virat Kohli utilized RCB's bowling unit well against MI

Brad Hogg has reflected on Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) thrilling two-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2021 opener on Friday. The former Australian spinner praised Virat Kohli for managing his resources well, crediting RCB’s bowlers for the win.

Brad Hogg answered several questions about the RCB-MI match on Twitter. He was asked if RCB's bowling got lucky against a faltering Mumbai Indians batting effort. Hogg replied:

"I thought that RCB bowlers summed up the conditions well and they executed there variations to near perfection. Also that was one of the best performances I have seen Kohli utilize his bowling unit. Lot to look forward to for RCB."

Virat Kohli used a total of seven bowlers against MI as he mixed things up in the IPL 2021 opener. He started with Mohammed Siraj and Kyle Jamieson before also using Yuzvendra Chahal in the powerplay.

I thought that RCB bowlers summed up the conditions well and they executed there variations to near perfection. Also that was one of the best performances I have seen Kohli utilize his bowling unit. Lot to look forward to for RCB. https://t.co/00q2HMsOjc — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 10, 2021

Harshal Patel impressed at the death and the flexibility in RCB’s bowling unit helped them a great deal on Friday. It prevented Virat Kohli from overtly relying on one bowler, while also helping him keep his options open at all times.

Discussing Mumbai Indians’ opening day loss, Brad Hogg feels the team shouldn’t be worried about their slow start. After losing their ninth season opener in a row, Hogg feels Rohit Sharma and co. are still the team to beat in IPL 2021.

Brad Hogg feels Daniel Sams will replace Daniel Christian in RCB's playing XI

Mumbai Indians losing last night is a regulation occurrence for there 1st game, but still looked the team to beat. RCB looked a more balanced side, will be stronger with Paddikal in the team. #RCBvsMI #MIvRCB #IPL2021 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 10, 2021

While several RCB players fared well against MI, Daniel Christian failed to impress on his second debut for RCB. The 37-year-old conceded 21 runs in his two overs and managed just one run off three balls with the bat.

Advertisement

When a fan inquired whether Daniel Sams should replace Christian, Brad Hogg replied that he expects the former to be part of RCB's playing XI eleven when fit. Hogg wrote:

"I think they may go with Sams when he is fit."

Daniel Sams is currently in isolation as he is recovering from COVID-19. The Australian is likely to miss the next two games for the RCB, but he could be in line to play against the Rajasthan Royals on April 22.

I think they may go with Sams when he is fit. https://t.co/XCE3qA9PX4 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 10, 2021