IPL 2021: "Everyone struggled in Chennai" - Brian Lara reacts to MI's harsh call to drop Ishan Kishan

West Indies legend Brian Lara was not convinced by the Mumbai Indians' (MI) strategy to drop Ishan Kishan for the game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Mumbai Indians, who played with only three overseas players against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), have introduced Nathan Coulter-Nile into the playing XI in place of Kishan. The youngster scored only 73 runs in the first five games of the 2021 season.

Brian Lara said the track at Chepauk (where MI played their first 5 games) was challenging for everyone. The West Indian legend added that he would have given Ishan Kishan another opportunity to prove his mettle.

Lara suggested that the team could have given a chance to Chris Lynn as well, who scored 49 runs in the first game in Quinton de Kock's absence.

"Sometimes you need to be very careful, you are leaving Chennai, you go to give everybody a chance because everyone struggled in Chennai. Even you could have got rid of Quinton de Kock, Chris Lynn scored runs but you will not and try him again."

"I would have gone with Ishan Kishan just once more and see how his form is. On his day he is a match-winner," Brian Lara told Sports Today.

The Mumbai Indians have persisted with Quinton de Kock for this game as well, even though he has only scored 47 runs in four innings so far.

Brian Lara says he's worried about Mumbai Indians

Brian Lara said he is worried about the Mumbai Indians since they'd be playing on another sluggish track in Delhi. The team is scheduled to play their next four league games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

“I mean, it's such a tournament that it’s so hard to say. I think the teams that are winning, like RCB, they will go to every venue with confidence. I think teams without confidence will see venues as a problem, they would see pitches as a problem.

"I'm worried about Mumbai Indians. They are now going to another venue, which again, is a bit sluggish. How are they going to perform? I'm very, very worried about the double champions,” Brian Lara said on Star Sports’ pre-show Cricket Live.

MI have only won two matches in their first five games and will have to turn things around soon if they want to qualify for the playoffs this season.