IPL 2021: "Calling it against the spirit of the game is a joke"- Venkatesh Prasad backs bowlers to 'Mankad' batsmen

Former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad was critical of Dwayne Bravo backing up at the non-striker's end during Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2021 encounter with the Rajasthan Royals. Bravo was seen backing up a few yards while bowler Mustafizur Rahman was punished for bowling a no ball.

Venkatesh Prasad minced no words, making it clear that the bowler has every right to 'Mankad' a batter in situations like this. Mankading has often brought strong reactions from various quarters, and Venkatesh Prasad believes it's the batters who are in the wrong.

"The bowler overstepping by a few inches is penalised, but a batsman backing up a few yards isn’t. The bowler has every right to run out a batsman backing up so far. PERIOD. Calling it against the spirit of the game is a joke," Venkatesh Prasad said in tweet while tagging the ICC.

Mankading has long been frowned upon as an act that goes against the spirit of the game. However, along with many others, Venkatesh Prasad feels that it's time for the perception to change around the dismissal as the batter is taking an undue advantage even before the ball is delivered.

Simon Doull shares similar sentiments to that of Venkatesh Prasad

Simon Doull (R)

Former New Zealand bowler Simon Doull, who was on air at the time of the incident, shared similar sentiments to that of Venkatesh Prasad.

"That picture we just showed where Bravo was so far out of his crease … is a great example of why he should be run out. The bowler is minimally over, yet he gets punished (with a no-ball),” Doull said on Star Sports

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin sparked huge controversy when he 'Mankaded' Jos Buttler in IPL 2019. Following the incident, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting had urged Ravichandran Ashwin to avoid Mankading the batsman in 2020.

It remains to be seen whether bowlers will take the path of 'Mankading' the non-strikers in the upcoming games in the IPL.

