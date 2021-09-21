"Cannot afford such up-and-down performances"- Saba Karim slams RCB after comprehensive loss

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim was disappointed with the way the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) performed against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday. The Virat Kohli-led side got bundled out for just 92 and didn't even play their entire quota of 20 overs. They were beaten comprehensively by nine wickets on the night.

Karim reckons the only possible explanation for such a shambolic performance could be the long break between the two phases of the IPL 2021 season. With tricky fixtures coming up, Karim believes RCB could have a very tough time if they don't pull up their socks.

Speaking on the YouTube channel 'Khelneeti', here is what Saba Karim had to say:

"These were initial hiccups from RCB since they were playing after many days. But when you are playing the IPL, you cannot afford such up-and-down performances, especially when the race for playoffs is still alive. The batting was so disappointing despite having so many T20 specialists. CSK recovered well in their first match, but here the RCB middle order failed to show any spine."

Morgan can see Andre Russell as a complete all-rounder: Saba Karim

Andre Russell was not needed with the bat, but he had an excellent day with the ball, picking up three wickets. Morgan's bowling changes were spot on, as the KKR captain gave no room whatsoever for RCB batsmen to breathe easy.

Karim was impressed with the big Jamaican's performance and also with the way KKR captain Eoin Morgan marshalled his troops.

"Andre Russell's form is a brilliant sign for KKR. They have also improved their net run rate, which will give them confidence going ahead. KKR will need to win all matches, as they are not out of the danger zone. Morgan's captaincy was brilliant. Now he can see Andre Russell as a complete all-rounder," Saba Karim concluded.

RCB will now face three-time champions and table-toppers CSK, while KKR will lock horns with defending champions MI, in their next games.

