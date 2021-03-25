IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings on their way to ‘new base’ Mumbai 

Members of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are on their way to Mumbai. The franchise had announced on Wednesday about shifting their training camp from Chennai to Mumbai ahead of their IPL 2021 campaign.

On Thursday, Chennai Super Kings took to their official Instagram account to post pictures of their team members getting ready to head to Mumbai.

Along with the pictures, the franchise shared the caption:

"#Yellove on the move! All set to coast along from the east to the west! #WhistlePodu."

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Vishwanathan had earlier revealed that the franchise would move their training camp to Mumbai on March 26 to help the players get acclimatised to the sweltering conditions.

CSK players, including captain MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu and Ruturaj Gaikwad, among others, were training in Chennai ahead of IPL 2021. They will now resume their preparations for the tournament in Mumbai.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, IPL 2021 will be played at restricted venues across the country. Chennai Super Kings will not be playing a single IPL match in Chennai this year.

As per the IPL 2021 schedule, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will play their first five matches in Mumbai. They will play their subsequent games in Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.



Chennai Super Kings star batsman Suresh Raina already in Mumbai

Senior Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, ahead of IPL 2021. The left-hander had skipped the 2020 edition of the tournament owing to personal reasons.

Through his Instagram stories, Raina shared updates about his arrival in Mumbai. According to reports, Raina will undergo quarantine till March 30, after which he will join the Chennai Super Kings training camp.

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings had a poor IPL 2020 season. They finished seventh, with six wins and eight losses. That marked the first time in IPL history the Chennai Super Kings could not progress to the play-offs (not considering the two seasons when they were suspended).



Earlier, at the IPL 2021 mini-auction in February, Chennai Super Kings purchased England all-rounder Moeen Ali for INR 7 crore and off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham for INR 9.25 crore.

IPL 2021 will be held from April 9 to May 30.