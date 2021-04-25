IPL 2021: “Chetan Sakariya is ready for the big stage” – RR skipper Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) skipper Sanju Samson praised rookie left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya for his consistent performances. He suggested Sakariya was 'ready for big matches' after the pacer helped his side bag their second win in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

Playing their fifth game of the season, RR beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Despite losing his brother, a strong-willed Chetan Sakariya emerged as one of the stars of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). Subsequently, he was picked by the Royals, and has been backed to play all their matches so far.

Bowling mainly in the powerplays and the death overs, the 23-year-old has seven wickets to his name this season, at an average of 23.71 and an economy of 8.3 an over, on placid Wankhede tracks.

On Saturday, he dismissed Nitish Rana and went for 31 runs in his four overs. Calling him one of the positives for the Rajasthan side, Sanju Samson said:

“He’s [Chetan Sakariya] a very different kind of a person and a chilled-out person. It’s a very positive thing for Rajasthan Royals. He’s ready to play this tournament and big matches. Hopefully, he’ll win more matches for us in the future.”

Sanju Samson also praised the bowling unit for consistently performing well in the last few matches, despite missing Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes.

“Our bowlers have been doing really well for the last 4-5 matches – the youngsters as well as the seniors. There are many options for me to juggle around. Really enjoy captaining them,” Sanju Samson said in the post-match presentation.

Chris Morris wants to get big batters out: Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson also suggested that Chris Morris wants to be in the competition and get the big batters out. On Saturday, Morris dismissed the central figures behind KKR's comeback against CSK – Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell and Pat Cummins.

“You could see in his [Chris Morris] eyes he wanted the competition. He wanted to get the big batsmen out,” added Sanju Samson, who top-scored for his side with a patient 41-ball 42, seeing them through to the end.

“Situation of the match demands the way I play. That’s what I’ve learnt from previous years. Even if you bat and score a quick fifty, you feel bad if the team doesn’t win”

RR has now climbed to sixth place in the points table, with two wins from five matches. They will have a five-day break before moving to Delhi to play defending champions Mumbai Indians.