IPL 2021: Chetan Sakariya turns into a Rohit Sharma fanboy; takes autograph on his jersey

Chetan Sakariya revealed the fanboy in him after the end of the game between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday. Following a short conversation with Rohit Sharma, the 22-year-old RR pacer took the MI skipper's autograph on his jersey and cap.

The wonderful moment was shared on Twitter by both the Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians. Sakariya shared the photo on his Instagram story as well, captioning it as a 'Fanboy moment'.

This wasn't the first time Rohit Sharma obliged an opposition player's request to sign the match jersey. Earlier in this edition of the IPL itself, he autographed the jersey of Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan following their encounter.

"Bowled to him like a rival, met him like a fan," the Rajasthan Royals wrote in the post they shared.

In Thursday's game against Rajasthan, Chetan Sakariya bowled three overs where he gave away just 18 runs. However, his efforts weren't enough to stop the Mumbai Indians from winning the match.

Mumbai comfortably chased down the target of 172 runs set by the Royals in the first innings. Quinton de Kock led from the front with an unbeaten 70 off 50 balls that helped his team win by seven wickets.

Krunal Pandya contributed with 39 runs from 26 balls, while Kieron Pollard remained unbeaten on 16 off 8 balls to finish the innings.

With the victory, the Mumbai Indians ended their two-match losing streak and gained the upper hand over the other 4th place contenders with six points from as many games.

Chetan Sakariya's impressive season thus far

Chetan Sakariya came into this edition of the IPL on the back of a personal tragedy. However, that hasn't deterred him as he has impressed everyone with his performances.

The left-arm quick has been brilliant with his line and length and has even managed to deceive some of the best in the business.

Thus far, the Bhavnagar-born has accounted for 7 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 26.28. His economy rate of 8.00 is also healthy for someone who's been operating mostly in the powerplay overs.

In addition to his bowling prowess, Sakariya has done well on the field as well.