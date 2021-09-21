"Chris Gayle should open the innings and that is where he will have the most impact"- Saba Karim

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim believes T20 superstar Chris Gayle should open the innings for Punjab Kings in their encounter against the Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday (September 21).

Punjab Kings have stuck to the combination of skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order and the duo have been really successful and prolific. However, Saba Karim is of the opinion that since Gayle opened in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), he should open in the Indian Premier League (IPL) too.

Saba Karim also feels other in-form players from the CPL like Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran should also play. On the YouTube channel 'Khelneeti', here is what he had to say about the upcoming encounter between PBKS and RR.

"I still think Chris Gayle should open the innings and that is where he will have the most impact. My advice to both teams will be to play the players who are in great form. Evin Lewis had scored a century in CPL. Nicholas Pooran and Gayle are also in good form. The turnaround time is really less and RR have an outside chance of qualifying so there should be no mistake in the playing XI."

Saba Karim on RR's bowling combination against PBKS

Saba Karim is of the opinion that all three of the Rajasthan Royals' left-arm seamers should play, namely Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya and Jaydev Unadkat. This combination had given RR success in the first half and Karim feels they should stick to it instead of trying anything different.

"I think Chetean Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman should play. Rahman was brilliant against New Zealand. We have also seen how good Sakariya has been. Unadkat can also play. This combination had given RR some success in the first half too," Saba Karim concluded.

Mustafizur Rahman @Mustafiz90 Heading to UAE to take part in the second phase of IPL. Everyone, kindly pray for me so that I can do well in the tournament and utilize all the experience for Bangladesh in the upcoming #T20WorldCup Heading to UAE to take part in the second phase of IPL. Everyone, kindly pray for me so that I can do well in the tournament and utilize all the experience for Bangladesh in the upcoming #T20WorldCup https://t.co/NOJF8kmrvu

