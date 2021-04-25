IPL 2021: RR's Chris Morris on his chances of opening the batting with Jos Buttler

While IPL 2021 is still in its early stages, Chris Morris is certainly proving to be worth his weight in gold for the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The most expensive player in IPL history (INR 16.25 crores) has been the star man for RR in both their victories so far. The South African star first bludgeoned an 18-ball 36* that helped his team come back from the brink of defeat against PBKS. He then claimed the Man of the Match award after a four-wicket haul (4/23) in last night's comfortable win against KKR.

During the game against KKR, Chris Morris' name also featured as an option in a fan poll that popped up on screens during the game, questioning ''Who should open with Jos Buttler for RR?"

When asked by Sportskeeda if a discussion regarding the same had ever occurred in the RR dressing room, Chris Morris was left in splits as he replied in the negative.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, an amused Morris said:

"I can one hundred percent, with all honesty, tell you this has never been a conversation and it will never be a conversation. I said in the game against the Delhi Capitals, there are guys who get paid to open the batting and bat in the top order, and there are guys that can slog. I know which one I am."

Chris Morris is the first player with identical 4+ wicket hauls against a team in IPL.

4/23 vs KKR in 2015

4/23 vs KKR today



Incidentally both the matches are at Mumbai.#IPL2021. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 24, 2021

Once our batting order clicks, we're going to be quite dangerous: Chris Morris

That RR have only managed to win two out of their opening five matches in IPL 2021 is largely due to their underperforming top order. Other than their captain Sanju Samson, no other batsman in the top four has managed to provide a decent platform to the lower order players.

Advertisement

In an attempt to rectify that problem, opener Manan Vohra (42 runs in 4 innings) was replaced by young gun Yashasvi Jaiswal in the game against KKR, with the left-hander scoring 22 runs off 17 balls.

Backing his top order batsmen to find their feet and fire in the upcoming matches, Chris Morris said that RR would be a force to reckon with once their batting clicks.

"Look, we've got guys who can do the job up the top order. There's just a little bit of rustiness the guys are getting out of and I think once our batting order clicks, we're going to be quite dangerous. So yeah, no chances of opening the batting, no no," finished Chris Morris.

After a four-day gap, the next challenge for Sanju Samson and co. will be on April 29th at Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium against defending champions Mumbai Indians.