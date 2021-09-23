IPL 2021: "They all know there's a big auction next year" - Dale Steyn on SRH players' possible fightback this season

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn believes that the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are down but not out in IPL 2021 yet. He remarked on Thursday that the SRH players could stage a good fightback in the coming games, fuelled by their 'professionalism' and desire to audition for next year's mega auction.

Dale Steyn's observations came in light of SRH's 8-wicket defeat against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Kane Williamson and Co. were already reeling in the eighth spot before the match and the defeat all but ensured their unofficial disqualification from the race to the playoffs.

In an interaction with ESPNcricinfo, Dale Steyn said:

"All of these guys are professionals so they'll all want to finish well, that's one thing. They all also know that there's a big auction happening next year so nobody wants to go out there and just be like, 'I am going to throw this away because we are at the bottom of the table'. They want to show they are class players, they want to win a couple of games, get some confidence and show other teams out there that if there's any interest in them, they are available."

The BCCI will add two more teams to the IPL starting next year, which will open dozens of slots for upcoming Indian and overseas players to grab. The current eight franchises will reportedly be allowed three retentions each and a yet-to-be-known number of Right to Match (RTM) cards.

One team just can't get it together every IPL: Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn also commented on how every IPL season, one team struggles to get going despite having all the resources at its disposal. He said:

"They are just in a bad hole right now and we see that happen in almost every IPL where one team just can't get it together even though they've got fantastic names and great players. They just seem to be in a little bit of a hole and can't get themselves up. But they are all professionals and every single one of them would like to do something in the remainder of the IPL to show how good they actually are and to put their hand up to come back for next year's IPL."

SRH will now lock horns with the seventh-placed Punjab Kings on Saturday. It will be interesting to see if this "nothing to lose" situation brings out the best in the Orange Army.

