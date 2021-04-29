"Losing is a habit, and so is winning" - David Miller ahead of the Mumbai Indians clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) middle-order batsman David Miller looked quite positive ahead of the big clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI). He seemed to be in a positive frame of mind after his team won their last encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets.

David Miller said winning can become a habit and hopes to carry on the momentum from the last game. He added that the team is confident going into this clash and mentioned that they're still in the mix to make it to the playoffs this season.

"Yeah, it's obviously good to get a win in the IPL. As mentioned in the previous interview, it's all about momentum. We talk about habits...losing is a habit and so is winning."

"So, hopefully, we can get onto a good little run here in the next couple of games. Big win last game...just to keep us in the mix; we're very much a part of the table and it's obviously a lot of confidence from the previous game with certain individual games," said David Miller.

With the Rajasthan Royals winning just two games in five matches, David Miller wants to focus on the team's weak areas. He said the Royals have worked on their batting in the powerplay and wanted the team to get their act together against MI.

"The first couple of games...we struggled upfront. We lost of a couple of wickets in the powerplay which set us back and we had to build an innings from start again."

"I think that is something that we focussed on in the last game or two, where we looked after the first six overs with the bat and make sure that we got ourselves in a good position. The fielding has been great, the bowling has been good. If we can put it all together today, it'll be fantastic."

David Miller trying to evolve with the game

David Miller acknowledged that there have been a lot of changes in the game since he made his IPL debut nearly 10 years ago. He said that he's been constantly trying to evolve with the game and added that he's been working on rotating the strike more often these days.

"My strength is actually to clear the rope. Though, in the last 10 years, I have also been able to get a bit of a touch game, have been working to try and rotate the strike. It is big, (along) with hitting fours and sixes," David Miller concluded.

David Miller has scored 88 runs in four innings this season.