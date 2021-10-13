"DC is just RCB without fans"- Twitter roasts Capitals for bottling under pressure

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have been knocked out of the IPL 2021 season by the high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the latter won a thriller by 3 wickets in Qualifier 2.

Despite finishing the league phase in the first position, the Capitals had to endure two difficult games that led to their downfall. Fans on Twitter trolled DC for bowing out in a similar fashion as they did back in 2012 and 2009 when they topped the table in the league phase.

Here's some of the fan reactions to the nail-biting finish:

Chaitanya Somavajhala @ChaitanSrk Rishabh Pant is by far the worst captain of this IPL. Just stays calm and doesn’t take any control even when the game’s running away. #DCvKKR Rishabh Pant is by far the worst captain of this IPL. Just stays calm and doesn’t take any control even when the game’s running away. #DCvKKR

Anand Singhaniya @anandcasm #DCvKKR

Delhi Capital team to their fans rn :- Delhi Capital team to their fans rn :- #DCvKKR

Delhi Capital team to their fans rn :- https://t.co/nvPBpA7a6N

pankaj tiwari @Pankaj_tiwari16 Shubman gill and Venkatesh Iyer are chasing very fast Meanwhile Rishabh pant and his team ... #DCvKKR Shubman gill and Venkatesh Iyer are chasing very fast Meanwhile Rishabh pant and his team ...#DCvKKR https://t.co/zpvWsSFl5j

TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy @RandomCricketP1 #IPL2021 Venkatesh Iyer's 2021 season for KKR reminds me of Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiya. Enters in the 2nd half and completely changes the complexion of the story. What a find for Morgan's men this youngster. #DCvKKR Venkatesh Iyer's 2021 season for KKR reminds me of Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiya. Enters in the 2nd half and completely changes the complexion of the story. What a find for Morgan's men this youngster. #DCvKKR #IPL2021 https://t.co/yfyPLNw2RA

Kaushik @_CricKaushik_ Cricketologist @AMP86793444 Are KKR just too good or plain lucky? #IPL2021 Are KKR just too good or plain lucky? #IPL2021 They have all bases covered. Not like DC and RCB running away without a no 6 and 7. twitter.com/AMP86793444/st… They have all bases covered. Not like DC and RCB running away without a no 6 and 7. twitter.com/AMP86793444/st…

chanakya fan account @The_Sleigher DC is just RCB without any fans DC is just RCB without any fans

Kavyansh @KohliisGoat " DC and RCB will Play the IPL finals " - Gautam Gambhir " DC and RCB will Play the IPL finals " - Gautam Gambhir

Gaurav Sethi @BoredCricket DC hotel bills being settled. DC hotel bills being settled.

With dew expected to come in later, Eoin Morgan won the toss and had no problems in bowling first. Prithvi Shaw did get off to a brisk start but didn't really kick on to get a big score. Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis then began to consolidate the Capitals' innings.

Just when the duo looked to change gears, the partnership was broken. The Delhi Capitals slipped further as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. A crucial 30 from Shreyas Iyer ensured that his team had something to bowl at as they posted a competitive 135-5 in 20 overs.

While defending a modest total, early wickets were necessary, especially given the nature of KKR's explosive opening pair of Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer. However, the southpaw took on the Capitals' bowlers and Gill was happy to play second fiddle.

Venkatesh Iyer brought up his third half-century of the season. Although he couldn't finish the game for his side, he ensured they were coasting home when he departed.

A flurry of wickets almost derailed KKR but Rahul Tripathi smashed a six off the second last ball to send the KKR fans into delirium.

KKR have been on a fantastic run in the UAE, winning seven of their nine games. Fans are in for a cracker of a game on Friday when KKR will lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings to see who lifts the IPL 2021 trophy.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar