"DC is just RCB without fans"- Twitter roasts Capitals for bottling under pressure

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have been knocked out of the IPL 2021 season by the high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the latter won a thriller by 3 wickets in Qualifier 2.
Despite finishing the league phase in the first position, the Capitals had to endure two difficult games that led to their downfall. Fans on Twitter trolled DC for bowing out in a similar fashion as they did back in 2012 and 2009 when they topped the table in the league phase.
With dew expected to come in later, Eoin Morgan won the toss and had no problems in bowling first. Prithvi Shaw did get off to a brisk start but didn't really kick on to get a big score. Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis then began to consolidate the Capitals' innings.
Just when the duo looked to change gears, the partnership was broken. The Delhi Capitals slipped further as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. A crucial 30 from Shreyas Iyer ensured that his team had something to bowl at as they posted a competitive 135-5 in 20 overs.
While defending a modest total, early wickets were necessary, especially given the nature of KKR's explosive opening pair of Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer. However, the southpaw took on the Capitals' bowlers and Gill was happy to play second fiddle.
Venkatesh Iyer brought up his third half-century of the season. Although he couldn't finish the game for his side, he ensured they were coasting home when he departed.
A flurry of wickets almost derailed KKR but Rahul Tripathi smashed a six off the second last ball to send the KKR fans into delirium.
KKR have been on a fantastic run in the UAE, winning seven of their nine games. Fans are in for a cracker of a game on Friday when KKR will lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings to see who lifts the IPL 2021 trophy.