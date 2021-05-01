IPL 2021: DC's Ajinkya Rahane contributes 30 oxygen concentrators to Mission Vayu 

Delhi Capitals batsman Ajinkya Rahane has contributed 30 oxygen concentrators to fight the battle against COVID-19 in Maharashtra.

The Indian Test team vice-captain's contribution towards Mission Vayu was acknowledged by The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) Pune. They extended their gratitude to Ajinkya Rahane for his generosity. MCCIA mentioned that the 30 oxygen concentrators would be sent to the most affected districts of Maharashtra.

"Thank you so much Ajinkya Rahane @ajinkyarahane88 for your additional contribution of 30 Oxygen Concentrators to #MissionVayu. We will send these to the most affected districts of Maharashtra," MCCIA tweeted on Saturday morning.

Ajinkya Rahane has joined the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Pat Cummins, Brett Lee, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Sachin Tendulkar and many other cricketers who have contributed their bit in the battle against Coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced that his family would donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored eight runs in IPL 2021 so far

Ajinkya Rahane has lost his place in the Delhi Capitals playing XI

While Ajinkya Rahane has won everybody's hearts with his gesture, he is yet to impress the Delhi Capitals fans with his batting performances. Rahane has played only two games in IPL 2021, scoring eight runs at a strike rate of 100.

The Capitals dropped him from their playing XI after they lost to the Rajasthan Royals. Australian batsman Steve Smith has taken Rahane's position in the batting unit.

Gripping start to the preparation camp with @DelhiCapitals . Eagerly looking forward to an enthralling IPL 2021 campaign! pic.twitter.com/sOq50jfV23 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 9, 2021

Looking at the way the Capitals have performed in IPL 2021 so far, it is unlikely that Ajinkya Rahane will get a game soon. However, Rahane could come into the XI in case any top-order batsman is unavailable.