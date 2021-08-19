IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals to leave for UAE on Saturday, decision on captaincy awaited - Reports

Delhi Capitals (DC) will leave for the UAE to play the second half of IPL 2021 on Saturday (August 21), even as their fans and players eagerly await confirmation on who'll captain the side.

Shreyas Iyer, who led the team to their first-ever final last season before missing the first half of IPL 2021 due to injury, is already in the UAE with the fitness coach. He'll be joined by domestic players and officials after a week of quarantine - starting Saturday - in the UAE. Other stars, including stand-in captain Rishabh Pant, will join the Capitals after completing their international commitments. A DC official told news agency ANI:

"Delhi Capitals will leave on Saturday early morning to UAE for IPL 2021. The team will leave from Delhi with domestic players and officials. Domestic players are already in quarantine in the national capital and they will be quarantined in UAE for a week. Post quarantine their camp will be starting."

The official added:

"Shreyas Iyer is already in UAE with a fitness coach and the rest of the players from India, South Africa and England will join the team after their international assignments are over. The captain issue is still undecided, either it will be Pant or Iyer, the team management has not yet decided on this."

.@ShreyasIyer15 is back to doing magic on the field 🪄🎩



P.S. Guess where the ball landed at the end of the video 💥 #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/GjM7f2ZneH — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 19, 2021

Delhi Capitals finished the first half of IPL 2021 as table-toppers with six wins from eight games. Rishabh Pant's brilliant stint as first-time captain, coupled with Shreyas Iyer's return to fitness, has led to the captaincy dilemma. Iyer, on his part, recently said he just wants to lift the trophy for the franchise, with or without the saddle.

Delhi Capitals' full schedule for the UAE leg of IPL 2021

IPL 2021 will restart with the blockbuster opening clash between two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 19 in Dubai.

Delhi Capitals will play their first game of the UAE leg against Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on September 22 at the same venue.

Delhi Capitals' full schedule:

DC vs Sunrisers Hyderabad September 22, Wednesday 7:30 PM IST DC vs Rajasthan Royals September 25, Saturday 3:30 PM IST DC vs Kolkata Knight Riders September 28, Tuesday 3:30 PM IST DC vs Mumbai Indians October 2, Saturday 3:30 PM IST DC vs Chennai Super Kings October 4, Monday 7:30 PM IST DC vs Royal Challengers Bangalore October 8, Friday 7:30 PM IST

Edited by Samya Majumdar