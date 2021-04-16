IPL 2021: Deep Dasgupta "very happy" for Jaydev Unadkat

Deep Dasgupta has heaped praise on Jaydev Unadkat following his impactful performance against the Delhi Capitals on Thursday. The left-arm seamer, who didn't feature for the Rajasthan Royals in their season opener against the Punjab Kings, picked up three early wickets against DC.

Jaydev Unadkat also chipped in with the bat, scoring a crucial 11* off 7 balls to see the Royals home in a tight IPL 2021 encounter. Former India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta was extremely happy with Unadkat's performance against the Delhi Capitals.

"Very happy for Unadkat because I have seen him slog it right through the domestic season every year. He plays every game for Saurashtra. He is their captain. He is their talisman. I really, really hope he has a good season. I see him, as compared to some of the others, slog through the domestic season. Every game, in that game, on flat pitches, come and bowl 15, 20, 30 overs. I am so happy that he is successful. I truly, truly hope and pray he has a good season," Dasgupta said in an interaction with Sports Today.

Dasgupta also praised Unadkat for tirelessly giving his all on the domestic circuit.

“Because you need people like Jaydev Unadkat to be successful in the IPL as they put in so much effort. It’s not just the 2 months of IPL. They put in the hard yards right through the year for their state side for whatever games they are playing, whatever format they are playing," Dasgupta added.

Jaydev Unadkat had a disastrous IPL 2020 campaign, claiming just four wickets in seven games at an economy of 9.91. But the Saurashtra bowler started his IPL 2021 journey on a good note as his three wickets helped the Royals restrict Delhi to only 147.

"This was kind of a homecoming for me" - Jaydev Unadkat

Following RR's narrow win over DC, Jaydev Unadkat stated there was moisture on the surface, which he used to good effect.

Advertisement

The seamer, who won the Man of the Match award on Thursday, also explained how he needed to make the opportunity count after missing out on Rajasthan's IPL 2021 opener.

"I think I have a lot of experience now. This was kind of a homecoming for me. I would like to bowl with the freedom I got with the new ball, something I couldn’t do last season. This time, I didn’t get the first game, so I knew when the chances came, I’d have to take them. Worked out really well today. There was moisture, and I made use of it today," Unadkat said in a virtual press conference.

Unadkat is expected to feature for the Royals in their next IPL 2021 fixture against the Chennai Super Kings on April 19.