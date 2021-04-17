IPL 2021: “Deepak Chahar gets more purchase than other bowlers” – CSK skipper MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni opened up about the tactical move to allow Deepak Chahar to bowl out his full quota of four overs early in the side’s win over Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 saw CSK secure a comfortable victory over PBKS at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium to open their account this season.

MS Dhoni stated that despite developing as a good death bowler, Deepak Chahar’s ability to get more purchase off the surface made the CSK skipper go for the attacking option of letting the pacer bowl out his four overs upfront.

Playing his 200th match for CSK, MS Dhoni stated that the lack of dew helped more seam movement that enabled Deepak Chahar to be more lethal. The pacer bowled a decisive spell of 4-1-13-4, dismissing the PBKS key batters – Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda and Nicolas Pooran.

“The ball moved today, but it didn’t swing around a lot. There was no dew and enough seam movement. Over the years, he [Deepak Chahar] has matured into a death bowler, too, but he’s somebody who gets more purchase than other bowlers. If you’re looking to attack, why not finish his first four overs. It’s not a secret that Dwayne Bravo can bowl at the death,” said CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

Another move that worked for CSK was Moeen Ali’s batting at No.3. The England all-rounder belted a 31-ball 46 to help CSK complete their chase of 107 in the 16th over.

“We felt if Moeen bats up the order, we can make use of the resources that we got. Moeen is a very good timer of the ball and plays authentic shots. We have to make the most of the resources,” MS Dhoni added.

Bowlers’ input important in DRS calls: MS Dhoni

In the fifth over of the PBKS innings, Deepak Chahar trapped Shahrukh Khan on the pads in the first ball he faced. The umpire turned down the call, but a confident-looking Deepak Chahar asked MS Dhoni to review the decision, who refused, citing the height factor. Though the bowler was disappointed, replays suggested that MS Dhoni was right in his assessment.

Throwing light on the incident, MS Dhoni said:

“I thought that [lbw call] was high and told him we are not reviewing. That’s a call the bowler needs to take. That’s where the bowler’s input is very important. I always thought DRS is one to take howlers away from the game. You take the gamble when it’s really important or the last over of the game.”

Bagging their first victory of IPL 2021, MS Dhoni’s CSK will face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their next game at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.