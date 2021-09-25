"Delete club!"- Fans troll PBKS for poor batting

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) failed to put on a good batting display as they could only score 125 for 7 in their 20 overs. On a small ground like Sharjah, KL Rahul and his men would have surely wanted to put up a better performance, but that was not to be.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowlers bowled really well and took full advantage of the slowness of the pitch. Jason Holder was brilliant as he was the pick of the bowlers, ending up with figures of 3-19.

Fans troll Punjab Kings (PBKS) for poor batting

Fans on Twitter trolled the Punjab Kings for being poor in their batting effort. They also trolled Chris Gayle, who had a hard time against Rashid Khan. Here is what they had to say:

GK @NipBackers Have to say that Rashid bullied Gayle in all games bar that Mohali encounter 🥲 Have to say that Rashid bullied Gayle in all games bar that Mohali encounter 🥲

Aditya Saha @adityakumar4800



#SRHvPBKS Rashid has now dismissed Gayle for the 6th time. Rashid has now dismissed Gayle for the 6th time.



#SRHvPBKS

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Punjab Kings batting like they started their innings from death overs. #IPL Punjab Kings batting like they started their innings from death overs. #IPL

Sai @akakrcb6 Punjab Kings :- So what's your agenda for this season



Kumble :- To beat RCB again



Punjab Kings :- Alright , So next season can we expect cup ?



Kumble :- Nah I will build more solid team which beats RCB . Punjab Kings :- So what's your agenda for this season



Kumble :- To beat RCB again



Punjab Kings :- Alright , So next season can we expect cup ?



Kumble :- Nah I will build more solid team which beats RCB .

SG @RCBSG30 Punjab really thought Changing their name to Punjab Kings will bring good fortune



🤣 Lmao Punjab really thought Changing their name to Punjab Kings will bring good fortune



🤣 Lmao

Prashanth @prashanth125678 #PBKSvsSRH Shahrukh khan was always been their saviour when ever the middle order collapses. Now he isn't even in their 11. No wonder they are choking big time. PUNJAB KINGS #IPL2O21 Shahrukh khan was always been their saviour when ever the middle order collapses. Now he isn't even in their 11. No wonder they are choking big time. PUNJAB KINGS #IPL2O21 #PBKSvsSRH

PBKS were hoping that KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal would give them a good start once again. However, Holder was the man for SRH as he picked up both the wickets in the same over.

Chris Gayle took his time and patiently tried to build a partnership with Aiden Markram. However, it was difficult for him to pick Afghanistan star Rashid Khan. Rashid trapped Gayle in front and put the Kings in deep trouble.

Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda both got off to small starts but were undone by brilliant fielding from Sandeep Sharma and Jagadeesa Suchith respectively. Markram was the top-scorer with just 27 runs from 32 balls.

A target of 126 should not be a challenging one for SRH given the quality that they have in their batting. However, cricket is a game of great uncertainties and the Punjab Kings will need early wickets.

SRH are currently stuck at 39 for the loss of three wickets after nine overs.

