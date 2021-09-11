IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant to reach team hotel in Dubai on Sunday

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant will reach the team’s hotel in Dubai in the early hours of Sunday. The wicketkeeper-batsman will undergo a six-day quarantine before joining the rest of the squad in the team bubble for the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Other DC players — Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Umesh Yadav and Axar Patel — will also be joining the team in Dubai from Manchester.

“Rishabh Pant is reaching Dubai late tonight and will undergo a six-day quarantine just like the other players coming from the UK,” a source in the know of the developments confirmed to ANI.

All eight franchises have been informed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that every player returning from the UK will undergo six days of quarantine before joining the team bubble.

“The BCCI has informed us on Friday that every player coming in from the UK to UAE will have to undergo six days of quarantine before they can join the team bubbles. Obviously, the bubble to bubble transfer from the UK to UAE no longer stands, keeping in mind the current scenario,” the source added.

The final Test between India and England in Manchester was canceled on Friday after the visitors’ second physio tested positive for COVID-19. The IPL franchises got in touch with charter companies to fly their respective players from Manchester to UAE for the remainder of the cash-rich league.

The IPL 2021 was postponed in May after a breach in the team bubbles. The tournament will resume on September 19, with arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) clashing in the first game.

The BCCI’s 46-page health advisory has charted out the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL will need to follow to ensure that the league functions smoothly.

Table-toppers Delhi Capitals to resume IPL 2021 with a clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad

The current IPL 2021 table-toppers Delhi Capitals will play their first match of the UAE leg against the bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on September 22 at the Dubai International Stadium.

With 12 points from eight matches, DC lead the table, followed by CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). DC’s Shikhar Dhawan is the current Orange Cap holder with 380 runs at an average of 54.28. Surprisingly, the southpaw, who led India in the tour of Sri Lanka, was dropped from India’s T20 World Cup squad.

