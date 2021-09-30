IPL 2021: "Used to make wickets out of bricks from construction site" - DC skipper Rishabh Pant shares childhood memories 

Delhi Capitals (DC) cricketers Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have shared some innocent memories of playing cricket from their childhood days.

Pant is the current skipper of the DC franchise while Iyer was leading the team until last year. The latter was ruled out of the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to a shoulder injury, following which Pant was named captain.

On Thursday, DC shared a video on their Twitter account, in which Pant and Iyer went down memory lane and relived their cricketing days while they were kids.

Pant revealed that he and his friends used to create wickets out of bricks which they picked up from a construction site.

Pant recalled:

“In my hometown Roorkee, there was an open ground close to my home. Some or the other construction used to go on around the place. So we used to bring bricks from the construction site and make wickets out of it by placing them in a horizontal manner and then play matches.”

He added that since the bat was mostly his, he used to run away after getting out quite often. The DC skipper added with a mischievous smile:

“Sometimes, I used to get out. And, because the bat being used was mostly mine, I used to take my bat and run away. I really miss these memories of childhood.”

Iyer stated that he enjoyed the silly fights that used to take place because children don’t know how to play the game properly. He admitted:

“I really enjoyed the fights when I played amateur cricket because no one actually knows to play and then they just start cheating and fight against each other. That is definitely one of the memorable moments. At the professional level, I would say reaching the (IPL) finals last year.”

Iyer has scored 91 runs in three IPL 2021 matches in the UAE leg at a strike rate of 116.66.

Mimicking Marcus Stoinis was a memorable prank: DC batter Shreyas Iyer

DC batsman Shreyas Iyer. Pic: IPLT20.COM

In the video, Iyer also revealed his most memorable prank while being part of DC in the IPL. He picked mimicking Marcus Stoinis last year as his favorite moment. The 26-year-old recalled:

“My memorable team prank was last year when we had a team meeting and Ricky (Ponting) knew that I mimic Marcus Stoinis really well. So, he had pre-planned everything. Before he (Stoinis) came into the room I was ready. He came in, he sat and I was just walking like him and we made fun out of him.”

Pant added that he loves smashing cake on whoever is celebrating their birthday. The wicketkeeper-batter said:

“When there is a birthday in the team, I really enjoy smearing cake on the birthday boy and doing naughty stuff. It is real fun."

DC are currently in third position in the IPL 2021 points table, having won eight of their 11 matches so far.

