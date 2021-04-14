IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje tests positive for COVID-19

In a major setback to the Delhi Capitals, their fast bowler Anrich Nortje has tested positive for COVID-19.

Anrich Nortje and fellow South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada missed DC’s opening encounter against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They were serving their mandatory quarantine, having arrived from South Africa.

Sources informed news agency ANI that Anrich Nortje tested positive for COVID-19 while undergoing quarantine. The source was quoted as telling the news agency:

"He came in with a negative report, but has unfortunately tested positive now while undergoing quarantine."

As per the BCCI SOP, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will have to isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days. Before Anrich Nortje, left-arm spinner Axar Patel from the franchise too had tested positive for the virus.

Anrich Nortje has been tested positive for COVID19 while he was in quarantine. An official confirmation still awaits from the Delhi Capitals. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 14, 2021

RCB’s Devdutt Padikkal and KKR’s Nitish Rana also initially tested positive for COVID-19, but their subsequent results were negative. Rana has featured in both of KKR’s games so far, scoring fifties in both ties. Padikkal is likely to take the field when RCB face SRH today.

Anrich Nortje arrived in India for IPL 2021 on the back of impressive performances in the first two ODIs against Pakistan at home. He claimed 4 for 51 in the first match and 3 for 63 in the second.

Anrich Nortje had a memorable IPL 2020

Coming into the Delhi Capitals squad as a replacement for England’s bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje had a wonderful IPL 2020 in the UAE. In 16 matches, Nortje claimed an impressive haul of 22 wickets at a strike rate of 16.63 and an economy of 8.39.

Advertisement

Anrich Nortje’s best of 3 for 33 came in a contest against RCB. The 27-year-old also shattered the record for the fastest delivery bowled in IPL history. Nortje clocked 156.22 kmph while bowling to Jos Buttler in a match against the Rajasthan Royals in Dubai.

🔥 156.22 kph

🔥 155.21 kph

🔥 154.74 kph

🔥 154.21 kph

🔥 153.72 kph



South Africa's Anrich Nortje has bowled the top 5️⃣ fastest balls in #IPL2020 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nfcOHK2Pz4 — ICC (@ICC) October 15, 2020

The Delhi Capitals got their IPL 2021 campaign off to a winning start, defeating CSK by seven wickets in their opening encounter. They next face the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.