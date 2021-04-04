IPL 2021: “Delhi Capitals have the players to win the title” - Mohammad Kaif

Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Mohammad Kaif has asserted that the squad this year is very much capable of winning the IPL 2021 title.

The Delhi Capitals have narrowly missed out on winning the the IPL crown in the last two seasons. They were ousted by Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2 in IPL 2019. Last year, they tamely went down tamely to defending champions Mumbai Indians in the final.

Kaif attended his first practice session with Delhi Capitals at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai on Saturday. He said that, having come close in the last two seasons, the franchise is desperate to win the IPL title this year. He stated in a DC release:

"We want to go one step further this year and that's the Delhi Capitals team goal. We have the players to win the title. We were very close last year.”

Kaif added that since most of the Delhi Capitals players, including Rishabh Pant, have been playing ample amounts of cricket, they should be in good rhythm. The 40-year-old explained:

“The plus point for this season is that most of the players such as Rishabh Pant have been playing a lot of cricket. They have been in touch with the game and therefore they are in good rhythm going into the IPL.”

The former India cricketer further informed that Delhi Capitals were focused on taking catches under lights during their practice session on Saturday. Kaif revealed:

"The players have been carrying out batting and bowling drills in the last few days. As a coaching group we decided to focus on fielding skills in today's practice session. The players took some catches under lights. It was a great session. I got to meet many young players in the team and the experienced ones as well. I had a good chat with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane."

Will chalk out a training plan with Ponting for Delhi Capitals: Kaif

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting will soon join the training session after completing his mandatory quarantine period. Kaif added that he and Ponting will sit down together and chalk out a proper plan for Delhi Capitals’ practice sessions in the next few days. The former cricketer stated:

Delhi fans will be hoping to win the title this year

"I am looking forward to meeting Ricky in person. I have been in touch with him on the phone. We will chalk out a training plan with Ponting for the upcoming days once he joins the team on the field.”

Both Kaif and Ponting have expressed confidence that new captain Pant will be able to lift his game as leader.

The left-hander was named Delhi Capitals skipper after regular captain Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to a shoulder injury.