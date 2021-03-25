Shreyas Iyer to miss IPL 2021 confirms Delhi Capitals co-owner

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer sustained a shoulder injury while fielding in the 1st ODI against England on Tuesday. The 26-year old partially dislocated his shoulder as he attempted to prevent a boundary while fielding at extra cover. Shreyas Iyer was immediately taken off the field, and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the ODI series.

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has now confirmed that the Delhi captain will likely miss the entire IPL season to make sure he is fit in time for the T20I World Cup.

"Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper @ShreyasIyer15 - stay strong captain - hope for a very quick recovery. Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India needs you in the T20 World Cup." he wrote on Twitter

Although the BCCI is yet to release an official statement on Shreyas Iyer's injury, reports suggest that scans have revealed a labrum tear in his left shoulder - which may require surgery to heal. This effectively rules the star batsman out of IPL 2021, and could keep him away from cricketing action for the next 3 months.

Shreyas Iyer's absence - a big loss for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021

Shreyas' absence will put the Delhi Capitals management in a tough spot. Having led the franchise to the final of the 2020 edition of the IPL, Delhi will miss Shreyas Iyer's services.

The batsman has been more than prolific with the willow and finished as Delhi's second-highest run-scorer last season, just behind teammate Shikhar Dhawan.

In the ongoing series against England, Iyer appeared to be in great touch. Despite being tested in various batting positions throughout the course of the T20series, Shreyas Iyer scored 121 runs in four innings. He held a strike rate of over 145, and averaged over 40 throughout the T20I series.

