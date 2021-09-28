IPL 2021: "Delighted to get a couple of points" - KKR skipper Eoin Morgan after beating DC

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan was a happy man after his side beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by three wickets in Sharjah on Tuesday to earn two crucial points.

KKR came into this IPL 2021 game on the back of a defeat against Chennai Super Kings and had to turn things around to keep themselves in the competition. Eoin Morgan and his boys produced an all-round effort to beat Delhi, one of the most complete sides in the tournament.

The bowlers responded well on a sluggish wicket after Morgan elected to bowl first. Lockie Ferguson, Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer chipped in with crucial wickets to restrict the Delhi Capitals to 127 runs before chasing it down with 10 balls to spare.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL 2021 stats | IPL Schedule

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Eoin Morgan said:

"Delighted. Tough playing two day games in three days. But delighted to get a couple of points. Winning toss and fielding is not an easy thing to do.

"Guys were more calculated today, and it came off. When the outfield is slow, if you are cagey it can come back to hurt you."

Shubman Gill gave KKR a good start but the Delhi bowlers put up a spirited effort to keep the game evenly poised. With 52 runs needed off the last seven, two big overs off the bowling of Lalit Yadav and Kagiso Rabada ensured Kolkata sailed past the target convincingly.

Nitish Rana remained unbeaten on 36 runs from 27 deliveries while Sunil Narine played a 10-ball 21 cameo to help KKR secure two crucial points to consolidate their position in the top half of the points table.

"Full credit has to go to our coach Brendon McCullum" - Eoin Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders, who won only two matches from their first seven outings in the Indian leg of IPL 2021, have played a different brand of cricket ever since they landed in the UAE.

Eoin Morgan stated that head coach Brendon McCullum has had a huge role in instilling an attacking mindset in the players.

"Full credit has to go to our coach Brendon McCullum. Its his ethos, his mindset, and the boys have bought into that."

Also Read

Kolkata Knight Riders now have 10 points from 11 games. They next play the Punjab Kings on Friday in Dubai.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar