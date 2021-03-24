IPL 2021: MS Dhoni unveils new CSK strip

MS Dhoni unveiled the new armor of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. The IPL franchise released a video of their legendary skipper unboxing the new jersey on their Twitter and Instagram feeds.

CSK's camouflage tribute to the armed forces

The three-time IPL champions' new-look shirt features camouflage on the shoulder area as a tribute to the country’s armed forces.

“It has been on our mind for some time now to find ways to raise awareness about the significant and selfless role of the armed forces. The camouflage is an appreciation of their service. They are the true heroes,” said CSK CEO K.S Viswanathan.

CSK presented a cheque of Rs. 2 crores to the armed forces at the beginning of the 2019 IPL as a show of appreciation for their service. Skipper Dhoni himself is an honorary lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army and also trained with the Parachute Regiment in 2019.

The CSK jersey has been redesigned for the first time since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008. The camouflage on the shoulders is bordered with gold bands that signify the high standards set by the team, both in terms of consistency and fair play. CSK have been conferred with the IPL Fair Play Award a record six times in 11 seasons.

Besides the camouflage, the jersey also sports three stars atop CSK's logo denoting their three IPL title wins in 2010, 2011, and 2018. CSK have done away with the red and blue stripes near the shoulders but retained the iconic roaring lion print on the left corner of the shirt.

The new jersey also features the logo of Myntra, CSK's new principal sponsor. Fans can order a replica jersey through the CSK app or the team's official website.

CSK set to leave for Mumbai

As part of the preparations for IPL 2021, MS Dhoni is heading CSK's training camp in Chennai. Dhoni and his men are expected to depart for Mumbai on March 26th and will undergo the mandatory quarantine before they resume training.

The Chennai Super Kings will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against last season's runners-up, the Delhi Capitals, on April 10th in Mumbai.