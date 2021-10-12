IPL 2021 | Didn't get any explanation on why I was sacked as SRH captain: David Warner

David Warner has revealed that he never got an explanation as to why he was sacked from the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captaincy midway through IPL 2021.

The opening batsman, in an interaction with Sports Today, expressed his disappointment at the fact that the franchise ignored his contributions across more than eight years after just "four bad games". David Warner also remarked that some "unanswered questions" still lurked in his mind and were unlikely to be cleared out anytime soon. He said:

"The only disappointing thing for me was not being explained why I was dropped as captain. If you want to go along the lines of form, it is a difficult one because, I guess whatever you have done in the past would have some weight moving forward, you would think. Especially when you have played about 100 games for the franchise, I think I had four bad games in those first five matches in Chennai. It is difficult, a tough pill to swallow. There are still questions to which I think I'll never get answers, but you have to move on."

David Warner also spoke about his emotional parting messages on social media, which came even while there was no official confirmation of his future with the franchise. He said he had got the 'feeling' that he'll not be retained for IPL 2022 so figured it was the right time to thank his fans.

David Warner added:

"Sometimes, you get that feeling that you are not going to be retained with little signs that you can see around the group. From my perspective, I can see the writing was on the wall and it was an appropriate time to say thank you. When you get on board with a new franchise, you don't want to be posting too much about the competition so I felt it was the right time to say good bye."

David Warner leads almost all of SRH's batting records, including for the most runs, best average, most centuries and most half-centuries. He is also the most successful captain in the franchise's history, having led them to their only IPL title in 2016.

He was replaced by Kane Williamson after six games in the IPL 2021 season, where his form with the bat wasn't too impressive. But the Kiwi batsman couldn't bring up the desired reversal in fortunes either as SRH concluded in eighth position, their worst-ever finish in IPL history.

"I would love to be at SRH next year" - David Warner

David Warner wistfully spoke about how the people of his "second home," Hyderabad, always treated him and his family with respect. He said that he wants to continue playing for the franchise but left it on the stakeholders to decide.

David Warner concluded by saying:

"Hyderabad's my second home, they have treated my family with great respect. Every time I have visited there, people want to give us hugs, speak to the kids and that is the most important thing to me in life. I am grateful for those memories and look forward to what's going to happen in the future. I would love to be at SunRisers next year, but time will tell. I'd love to be part of the IPL in 2022, started my career with Delhi and then played with SunRisers. There are plenty of runs left in these legs so, I am looking forward to whatever opportunity presents itself."

With two new teams coming up in IPL 2022 David Warner could be a hot property at the mega auction. But before that, he'll return to the field during the upcoming T20 World Cup, where Australia will start its campaign against South Africa on October 23.

