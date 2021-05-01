Create
IPL 2021: “Didn’t put any pressure on myself, just wanted to go out and perform” - Harpreet Brar

Harpreet Brar celebrates the wicket of Glenn Maxwell. Pic: IPLT20.COM
Harpreet Brar celebrates the wicket of Glenn Maxwell. Pic: IPLT20.COM
Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Modified 0 min ago
Punjab Kings (PBKS) left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar has said that he did not feel any pressure going into the big clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Harpreet Brar was the star performer as PBKS stunned RCB by 34 runs in the 26th match of IPL 2021. After scoring a handy 25 not out off 17, Harpreet Brar dismissed Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers as RCB faltered in a chase of 180.

It was only the fourth match for Harpreet Brar in the IPL, despite the player being part of the PBKS franchise since 2019. Asked about the pressure on him, considering the lack of chances coming his way, Harpreet Brar replied:

“Pressure is always there, but I have been preparing accordingly. I have played with pressure before also. When you don’t perform, obviously there is pressure. This time, I wanted to play with an open mind and give it my best. It wasn’t thinking about other stuff, and I didn’t put any pressure on myself. Just wanted to go out and perform."

On whether he had any specific bowling plans for RCB’s batting superstars, Harpreet Brar said that he only looked to do the basics right. He said in this regard:

“I wanted to bowl in the right areas. If good shots were played off good balls, I was okay with it. The plan was to put the ball in the correct areas and make the right adjustments if batsmen came down the ground.”

It feels really good to perform for your home team: Harpreet Brar

The 25-year-old Harpreet Brar represents Punjab in domestic cricket. He admitted that he was especially pleased to perform for his home team in the IPL. Responding to a query from Sportskeeda in this regard, Harpreet Brar said:

“It feels really good to perform for your home team. When I wasn’t getting a chance, all I was thinking about was to do well when I get an opportunity and help the team win.”

Harpreet Brar finished with fabulous figures of 3 for 19 against RCB on Friday, which included a double-wicket maiden.

The left-arm spinner cleaned up Kohli and Maxwell off consecutive deliveries before foxing De Villiers too, getting him to chip a simple catch to extra cover.

Published 01 May 2021, 00:47 IST
