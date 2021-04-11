IPL 2021: SRH v KKR - Dinesh Karthik should always open or play one-down: Pragyan Ojha

Pragyan Ojha feels former Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Dinesh Karthik should either open the innings or bat at no. 3.

Speaking to Sports Today, Pragyan Ojha called Dinesh Karthik the 'pro version' of Suryakumar Yadav, alluding to the latter's versatility and ability to change the complexion of a game after getting his eye in.

"I believe Dinesh Karthik opening or coming 1 down will do wonders to KKR because he is a guy if he bats long, he is so versatile. He is the pro version of Suryakumar Yadav. That's what I feel, I have seen right from my childhood. That's the reason I have always said that Dinesh Karthik should always come as an opener or maybe one down. He needs those 7, 8 extra deliveries so that you know he can set himself up," said Pragyan Ojha.

Rana in leading role 😎

Tripathi in supporting role 🤝



Blockbuster opening innings for KKR in #IPL2021!#KKRHaiTaiyaar #SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/AdtCkQKEzv — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 11, 2021

Meanwhile, batting first, KKR have set a 189-run target for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL2021 opener in Chennai.

Dinesh Karthik's late cameo lifts KKR to a competitive total

Nitish Rana got KKR off to a solid start with an innings of 80.

KKR lost Shubman Gill after a steady 53-run opening partnership. However, Nitish Rana (80 off 56) and Rahul Tripathi (53 off 29) put on a masterful counterattacking show with a 96-run stand.

Tripathi's wicket prompted a mini-collapse, as SRH spinners Rashid Khan (2-24) and Mohammad Nabi (2-32) spun a web around KKR's middle order. KKR captain Eoin Morgan perished for just two, while Andre Russell, promoted to no. 4, could only muster five runs off as many balls.

However, Dinesh Karthik produced a late flourish to take KKR to a competitive total. Coming to bat at no. 6, the right-hander blasted two fours and a six in his nine-ball innings of 22.

Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik is a different beast in T20 in last 3-4 overs - one of the finest finisher from India and proved yet again against Nattu and Bhuvi - 22* from 9 including 2 fours and 1 six. #IPL2021 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 11, 2021

In response, SRH lost their openers, David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha, inside three overs.