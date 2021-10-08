IPL 2021: "Do the basics right"- Shreyas Iyer's message to the Delhi Capitals ahead of their last league-stage fixture

Former Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has urged his team to keep things simple and focus on winning their last league stage fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore by doing the basics right.

The Capitals have already booked their place in the 1st Qualifier and the final group-stage fixture does not have any bearing with regards to their status in the 14th season of the IPL.

However, Iyer has cautioned his side about getting complacent. Speaking to the host broadcaster on iplt20.com ahead of the start of the match, Iyer said:

"You don't have to have complacency. You need to approach every game as if it's your last game and we need to see to it that we win every game because that is what we have been lacking over the years. Whenever we tend to relax, we tend to give away the game,"

Shreyas added:

"We don't want to get in that frame of mind. It's really important we keep things really simple and do not complicate at any given point because when you try to complicate, you do wrong things. Do the basics right."

Delhi have been a consistent juggernaut this season. In 13 games, last year's runners-up have won 10. For Iyer, the most satisfactory thing is that every member of the squad is motivated to win games for their side.

The former skipper lauded the Ricky Ponting-led coaching staff for ensuring that the environment in the dressing room is healthy. Iyer said:

"It's an amazing feeling the way the team is going right now. Everybody is in that zone to see to it we win every game. Whenever we step on the ground, we leave no stone unturned. That is the approach when we step on the field. I'm also loving the approach of every individual, everyone wants to raise their hand and say- 'I want to win the game for the team.'"

He added:

"It's awesome to see from a teammate's point of view and also from the team point of view and also the coaches. Ricky Ponting, the way he has kept up the intensity and the environment in the team, it's outstanding."

Delhi will look to cap off the league stage with yet another win as they aim to win their maiden IPL title this season.

"I personally feel that I am in a good space of mind" - Shreyas Iyer

It has been a difficult year for Shreyas Iyer. The Mumbai cricketer lost his captaincy to Rishabh Pant after he was ruled out of the first leg of the ongoing season due to a shoulder injury.

However, the right-hander has responded to the setback brilliantly by emerging as Delhi's bedrock in the middle-order on slow and sluggish pitches in the UAE. In five innings, Iyer has scored 126 runs at an average of 42.

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 Shreyas Iyer has his critics, but in these conditions, he is the right kind of middle order batter to have in the side.After the PP, DC needed someone to just bat through and find the odd boundary. Iyer's game is suited to it.He needs to give the finishing touches now. Shreyas Iyer has his critics, but in these conditions, he is the right kind of middle order batter to have in the side.After the PP, DC needed someone to just bat through and find the odd boundary. Iyer's game is suited to it.He needs to give the finishing touches now.

According to Iyer, he is in a very good space as a batter and is motivated to lead his team to maiden triumph by churning out consistent performances with the bat. He said:

"I really like to win in everything. From the batting point of view, I personally feel that I am in a good space of mind. I like to give myself little bit of time at the start. Once I start to see the ball really good, I am in a different zone. My focus is intact from the first ball. I want to keep the momentum going and see to it that I take my team to the finals and win it."

Iyer's 'bandana on head' look has become quite a rage this season. When asked about the reason behind the experimentation in looks, he said:

"I came here and I started experimenting with my hair. I have been growing it recently. So, yeah, I need to put this on (bandana) to balance it out. I have been trying out different looks every game and it's been working for me."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar