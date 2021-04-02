IPL 2021: Don't schedule any international games when the 'biggest show' is on: Kevin Pietersen on IPL

Seven days before the first game of IPL 2021, former England player Kevin Pietersen has urged cricket boards all over the world to refrain from scheduling any international cricket during the marquee tournament.

Writing on his official Twitter handle, Kevin Pietersen called the IPL the 'biggest show in town' and urged all the boards to realise its importance.

"Cricket boards need to realise that the @IPL is the biggest show in town. DO NOT schedule ANY international games whilst it's on. V v v simple!" said Kevin Pietersen.

Kevin Pietersen's comments only add to a raging debate in the English media over players' participation in the IPL at the cost of a Test series against New Zealand.

This 2-match home series begins on June 2, a day after the conclusion of IPL 2021.

If English players like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali or Sam Curran's teams reach the IPL playoffs, they would have to either miss the final or skip national duty.

I sometimes don't even remember the runs I've scored against New Zealand: Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen alongside England's head coach Chris Silverwood

Recently, while criticising England's controversial rest and rotation policy, Kevin Pietersen said that the Test series against New Zeland is not a career-defining one and not as important as a rubber against India or Australia.

"Anybody who has played for England will agree; you want to be playing against India in India. You want to play against them in England. You want to play in the Ashes. In a World Cup. Where am I going with this? As highly rated and highly ranked as New Zealand are, I can sometimes not even remember some of the runs I've scored against New Zealand," Kevin Pietersen told Sky Sports.

He continued:

"Series need to be decided on the level of importance of the fixtures. New Zealand in May in England, I'm sorry - I know people will hate me for saying it - but I've got no interest. Zero. However, do I want to play against India in England later in the summer? Absolutely. If you are going to have to start resting and rotating, let them have holidays in series that are not going to define their careers."

Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 tournament opener in Chennai on April 9.