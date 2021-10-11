IPL 2021 Eliminator, RCB vs KKR: Who won yesterday’s match?

Sunil Narine came up with a tremendous all-round display as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by four wickets to secure a berth in Qualifier 2. After claiming 4 for 21 with the ball, Narine hammered 26 off 15 deliveries as KKR got the better of RCB in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Sharjah.

With 60 needed of 54 while chasing 139, Narine smashed three sixes off Dan Christian as the RCB pacer allowed the KKR left-hander to free his arms. Narine whacked the first six over fine leg and the second over deep midwicket. The third was a one-handed maximum, which had enough power to clear the long off ropes.

Nitish Rana (23 off 25), however, gave RCB faint hope, slogging a tossed up delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal to long on. RCB had a chance to dismiss Narine on 25. However, Devdutt Padikkal dropped a skier at mid-on off Harshal Patel’s bowling. Had Padikkal taken the catch, Harshal would have gone past Dwayne Bravo’s record of 32 wickets in a single IPL season.

Mohammed Siraj’s double strike in the 18th over brought the contest back to life. The pacer cleaned up Narine as the pinch-hitter attempted a slog. Dinesh Karthik (10) then bottom-edged a length ball outside off to the wicketkeeper.

With seven needed off the last over, Shakib Al Hasan scooped Christian over short fine leg for four. With three singles off the next three balls, KKR booked their place in Qualifier 2.

KKR got off a flying start in their chase of 139, reaching 40 at the end of five overs. Venkatesh Iyer sent the last ball of the second over bowled by George Garton out of the ground, spanking a short ball over over long leg.

Shubman Gill then smashed the same bowler for three consecutive fours in his next over. The first one was blasted past the bowler as Gill danced down the track. A slower ball was then whacked over midwicket. The third boundary came via a bottom edge past the keeper.

Just as KKR seemed to be running away with the game, Harshal struck a crucial blow. He outfoxed Gill (29 off 18) with a slower ball as the KKR opener presented a simple catch to mid-off. Chahal kept RCB’s hopes alive, trapping Rahul Tripathi (6) lbw with a googly. The decision wasn’t given, but Virat Kohli went for a review and the KKR no.3 was back in the dugout.

The 10th over bowled by Glenn Maxwell was a highly eventful one. The Australian got a dose of his own medicine as Rana reverse swept him for a six and a four. In between, Maxwell could have had a wicket though. Iyer top-edged a gentle full toss but Shahbaz Ahmed put down the catch, diving forward at fine leg.

Harshal then strangled Iyer (26) down the leg side with a short ball. However, the Narine factor made the big difference again as KKR continued their memorable run in the UAE.

Narine takes 4, RCB held to 138 for 7

KKR mystery spinner Sunil Narine bamboozled RCB. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Narine claimed 4 for 21 as KKR restricted RCB to 138 for 7 after being asked to bowl first. RCB got off to a good start as their openers added 49 for the opening wicket. However, Narine proved too good for the RCB batters as the innings completely lost rhythm.

RCB skipper Kohli gave the side the early momentum, hitting two fours off the second over bowled by Shivam Mavi. After driving a no ball over cover, he sliced the free hit, which was a full toss, behind point. Devdutt Padikkal then smashed a couple of loose deliveries from Lockie Ferguson for boundaries as RCB reached 49 after five overs.

Ferguson, however, provided the breakthrough for KKR as Padikkal (21) chopped a full and wide ball back onto the stumps. After that, it was time for the Narine show. He sent back RCB’s last-match hero Srikar Bharat (9 off 16) as the wicketkeeper-batter mistimed one that turned away to long off.

As has been the case in previous games, Kohli failed to accelerate after the powerplay. Frustration got the better of him as he was bowled for 39 off 33 deliveries while trying to slog Narine. RCB desperately needed AB de Villiers to stand up. However, the South African's poor run continued as he was cleaned up by Narine for 11, playing all over a tossed up delivery.

RCB’s hopes now rested solely on Glenn Maxwell. However, KKR’s mystery spinner proved too good for him as well on the day. The Aussie big-hitter, who was struggling for timing, sliced a slog sweep to short third man. The remaining RCB batters threw the bat around but couldn’t find the big hits. In the end, RCB crawled to 138 for 7.

IPL 2021 Eliminator, RCB vs KKR: Who was the Man of the Match?

Narine was top class for KKR. He got the massive scalps of Bharat, Kohli, De Villiers and Maxwell to put RCB on the backfoot. He then smashed an invaluable 26 off 15.

Ferguson also impressed, taking two wickets for 30 runs. He broke the RCB's dangerous opening stand, sending back Padikkal. Varun Chakravarthy conceded only 20 in his four overs.

For the RCB, skipper Kohli top-scored with 39. Their bowlers gave it their all, with Siraj, Harshal and Chahal all claiming two wickets apiece. They just did not have enough runs on the board though.

This was Narine’s game so it was a given that he would be the Man of the Match.

