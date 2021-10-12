IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan provides update on Andre Russell’s availability for Qualifier 2

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan has said that Andre Russell's availability status for Qualifier 2 will depend on the extent of his recovery from injury on Tuesday.

KKR booked a place in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by four wickets in the Eliminator in Sharjah on Monday. They will now take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second qualifier in Sharjah on Wednesday, October 13.

Russell, one of the key members of the KKR outfit, has been missing from action since pulling his hamstring during the game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Abu Dhabi on September 26.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Asked if Russell is expected to be fit in time for the clash against DC, Morgan said at a post-match press conference:

“Andre has a Grade 2 hamstring tear, and it's only been a couple of weeks since that injury. He has worked incredibly hard with our medical team with intensive rehabilitation to try and get himself back on the park.”

Morgan added that a call on Russell would have to be made soon, as the second qualifier will be played on Wednesday. He said in this regard:

“We only have 48 hours before the next game. So we'll have to take that decision (on whether he is fit to play) based on how he presents himself tomorrow (Tuesday) and the next day.”

Despite Russell's absence, KKR have managed to maintain their impressive run in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Elaborating on what has changed for the franchise in the second half of the tournament, Morgan explained:

“In the first phase of the tournament, we were still trying to implement Buzz’s (Brendon McCullum) mantra of trying to play positive, aggressive cricket. Throughout this second phase, people have turned up with a different motivation and drive.”

The KKR captain credited the team's bowlers for leading the turnaround. Morgan stated:

“Our bowlers have shown us the way - how to be aggressive with the ball in trying to take wickets and identifying when to hold back and be a little bit more defensive. That’s led the way with our batting as well.”

While Varun Chakravarthy has claimed 16 scalps in 15 matches for KKR, Sunil Narine has 14 from 12, and Lockie Ferguson 12 from six.

"He bowled as good as I have ever seen him bowl" - Morgan on Narine

The KKR vs RCB contest on Monday in Sharjah was pretty much about Narine vs RCB. But it was the KKR mystery spinner who came up trumps with both bat and ball. First, he scythed through the RCB batting with fabulous figures of 4 for 21, and then smashed 26 off 15 with the willow.

Hailing Narine's incredible all-round show on the night, Morgan gushed:

“He was outstanding today. Both with the bat and the ball, his impact in the game was huge. He changed the momentum when he went out to bat, and swung it completely in our favour. With the ball, he bowled as good as I have ever seen him bowl, which is saying a lot."

Also Read

Morgan's men were in a spot of bother at 79 for 3 in a chase of 139. However, Narine slammed Dan Christian for three sixes in an over to swing the match Kolkata's way.

Morgan (5*) was at the crease when Shakib Al Hasan (9*) scored the winning run against RCB on Monday.

Edited by Bhargav