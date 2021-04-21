Fans troll MS Dhoni for poor record against Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine will be making his first appearance for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this season against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The West Indian all-rounder will replace Shakib Al Hasan, who hasn't been impressive in the tournament so far.

With Narine coming back into the KKR playing XI, things might get tough for MS Dhoni as the West Indies player has dominated him in the past.

KKR were definitely underutilizing Shakib as No. 7 was too low for him to bat. So it is probably a smart move by them to replace him with Sunil Narine as they will have another attacking option with the ball. `

Fans react to Sunil Narine's record against MS Dhoni

Although Sunil Narine had an underwhelming IPL 2020 season, he is still one of the best players to have ever represented KKR. Narine, who has 127 wickets in 121 games at a ridiculous career economy of just 6.78, was pivotal to KKR's two title wins.

KKR fans on Twitter were excited to see Sunil Narine back in the team. They are also keen to see the contest between the West Indies all-rounder and the CSK skipper MS Dhoni this time around.

This is what the fans had to say:

Dhoni vs Narine in IPL :



Innings : 15

Runs : 39

Balls : 69

Strike Rate : 56

Boundaries : 0

Dismissal : 1



Only 1 dismissal in 15 innings, Dhoni haa dominated Narine completely in this contest 💥 pic.twitter.com/2eRg2WddmC — 𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐍 (@Nitin__10) April 21, 2021

Narine for Shakib: for KKR's sake, hope he opens. CSK pacers are not express quick, won't trouble pinch-hitter Narine too much. He just needs to negate the early swing. #IPL2021 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 21, 2021

I'm always scared whenever Narine comes to bowl☠️. — Priyansh Raghuwanshi (@WhereisUrMask) April 21, 2021

Advertisement

#Dhoni never hit a boundary

Against Sunil Narine

😜😜 — வம்பு 2.0 (@writter_vambu) April 21, 2021

In all T20 cricket Dhoni hit one boundary against Narine..

2nd Oct 2013: in CLT20 match vs T&T



why am I telling you all this? Because I was there😎 https://t.co/TVnmLl7VO2 — Rohit Yadav (@cricrohit) April 21, 2021

Dhoni not having scored a single boundary against Narine in the 63 balls he has faced in a span of 9 years will remain one of my all time favourite IPL stat. https://t.co/3Fbd0j8C67 — Venkat (@__veebee31) April 21, 2021

Advertisement

Narine since he has a very good record against Raina Rayudu and Dhoni — Affan (@Cric_Lover18) April 21, 2021

MS Dhoni has scored 30 runs in 63 balls, with one dismissal and without any boundaries against Sunil Narine



Suresh Raina has scored 111 off 84 balls with 2 dismissals against Narine. #KKRvCSK — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) April 21, 2021

Will ms dhoni score a boundary off narine pic.twitter.com/384g34x1bk — anil Agarwal (@Namanagarwal181) April 21, 2021

KKR started their IPL 2021 season with a win but have lost their last two games. CSK, on the other hand, have had an exact opposite start to their IPL 2021 campaign. After losing their opener to Delhi Capitals, they have bounced back by winning their last two games against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Eoin Morgan won the toss in the ongoing match and opted to bowl first, given the fact that the dew factor helps a team chase at the Wankhede.

Advertisement

However, CSK won't be too disappointed with batting first as they had beaten the Rajasthan Royals in the last game by 45 runs. The likes of Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja were crucial in turning the game around for the three-time IPL champions.

KKR will hope that their big guns in Andre Russell and Sunil Narine fire with the bat as well as the ball. Russell showed some promise in the last game and the surface at the Wankhede would certainly aid his batting. Narine didn't have much of an impact with the bat last year, so it will be interesting to see where he bats this time.