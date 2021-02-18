"All the hard work has paid off"- Twitterati reacts to Punjab Kings snapping up Jhye Richardson for INR 14 crore

The Punjab Kings have snapped up Jhye Richardson for a whopping ₹14 crore at the IPL 2021 Auction.
There was a huge bidding war between the Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the Australian pacer's signature. But the Punjab-based franchise ultimately secured the services of the 24-year-old.
Fans on Twitter react to Jhye Richardson joining Punjab Kings
The Twitterati believes the Punjab Kings have a sensational player on their hands. Jhye Richardson, who was in red-hot form in the recently-concluded Big Bash League (BBL), would be the perfect new-ball partner for the likes of Mohammed Shami.
However, some fans couldn't believe Richardson was sold for such a huge amount, with Umesh Yadav fetching only ₹1 crore. Here's what they had to say:
Jhye Richardson's short career has been marred by injuries. After impressing for Australia in all three formats of the game, a dislocated shoulder brought a halt to his progress.
However, the 24-year-old returned to action and was the leading wicket-taker in the 2020-21 Big Bash League. He picked up 29 wickets and helped the Perth Scorchers reach the final of the competition.
Richardson was always going to be a sensational buy for any IPL team as he is a genuine wicket-taker. The pacer, who possesses the ability to swing the ball upfront, can also bowl well at the death. Last season, the Punjab Kings lacked a genuine wicket-taker and a death bowler.
Snapping up Jhye Richardson will surely give the Kings some much-needed balance in their team. The Punjab₹₹-based franchise are flexing their muscles in the auction and will be keen to cover other bases to form a formidable squad for the upcoming season.Published 18 Feb 2021, 17:57 IST