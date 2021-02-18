"All the hard work has paid off"- Twitterati reacts to Punjab Kings snapping up Jhye Richardson for INR 14 crore

The Punjab Kings have snapped up Jhye Richardson for a whopping ₹14 crore at the IPL 2021 Auction.

There was a huge bidding war between the Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the Australian pacer's signature. But the Punjab-based franchise ultimately secured the services of the 24-year-old.

Fans on Twitter react to Jhye Richardson joining Punjab Kings

The Twitterati believes the Punjab Kings have a sensational player on their hands. Jhye Richardson, who was in red-hot form in the recently-concluded Big Bash League (BBL), would be the perfect new-ball partner for the likes of Mohammed Shami.

However, some fans couldn't believe Richardson was sold for such a huge amount, with Umesh Yadav fetching only ₹1 crore. Here's what they had to say:

RCB released Chris Morris at 10cr, but bidding for Jhye Richardson over 10cr. Some strange tactics from them. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 18, 2021

Mumbai Indians have missed both Jhye Richardson and Chris Morris. Death overs bowling is one weakness they have. They can't afford Bumrah to get injured now.#IPLAuction2021 #IPLAuction — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 18, 2021

Jhye Richardson was the highest wicket taker in BBL this year. Now he goes for 14cr to Punjab Kings. Their most expensive auction buy #IPLAuction2021 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 18, 2021

Between the three, Maxwell, Morris and Jhye Richardson have a take-home salary of Rs 44.5 crore, a shade more than 6 million dollars #IPLAuction #PawriHoRaiHai — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

Jhye Richardson 14cr can not believe that #PunjabKings by letting go indian experienced fast bowlers like umesh and went for an overseas despite knowing 4 overseas player are permitted in playing 11 #IPLAuction — ACHILLES (@harpreethdu) February 18, 2021

I have a gut feeling that Punjab is gonna do very well this time.. Great top order and now they have a great bowling line up too..with Md. Shami and J.Richardson and R.Bishnoi...The only thing left is to get a good finisher #Punjab #SaddaPunjab #IPLAuction2021 #IPLAuction #malan — Subhajit Bag (@SubhajitB98) February 18, 2021

Jhye Richardson after getting sold for more money than Steve Smith: #IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/fgZvr7nA9n — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

Starc backing out has really helped Jhyle Richardson .#IPLAuction2021 — Vijay ike (@VijayMaruthi3) February 18, 2021

Jhye Richardson. All the hard work has paid off mate. @jhyericho #IPLAuction — Shravan Reddy (@baldinuncle) February 18, 2021

I had to google who he was but we will take him!! 🤝🏾🏏🙌🏾🇦🇺 #IPL #IPLAuction2021 #PunjabKings top wicket taker in Big Bash!!We done some Lovely Business so far #DawidMalan #jhyerichardson https://t.co/BxjO8qelyg — KSN (@Kulz83) February 18, 2021

Jhye Richardson goes to KXIP.



Now RCB need one/two good overseas bowlers. Maybe Jason Behrendroff. #IPLAuction2021



Then #IPL2021 will be fun🤩 tough competition & treat for actual cricket lovers.



P.S. Hope Dew won’t be a big factor in matches & pitches will help bowlers! — Keyur Chauhan (@Keyur_chauhan) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

I can’t believe Jhye Richardson will be getting paid more than Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer. The franchises should be paying the Indian players more. At least the Indian economy benefits more from it and they get experienced lPL players #IPL2021Auction #IPL — WallStreetBetsUK (@WallStrBetsUk) February 18, 2021

#IPLAuction2021 jhye richardson sold for 14 cr

Meanwhile umesh yadav pic.twitter.com/k262Xqvk8S — Puranchoudhary (@Puranch20797218) February 18, 2021

Jhye Richardson - 14 Crore

Umesh Yadav - 1 Crore



This shows the mindset of the teams

~ Ashish Nehra#IPLAuction#IPL2021 — Cricket 🦗 (@ZaidStatsman) February 18, 2021

Jhye Richardson's short career has been marred by injuries. After impressing for Australia in all three formats of the game, a dislocated shoulder brought a halt to his progress.

However, the 24-year-old returned to action and was the leading wicket-taker in the 2020-21 Big Bash League. He picked up 29 wickets and helped the Perth Scorchers reach the final of the competition.

Advertisement

Richardson was always going to be a sensational buy for any IPL team as he is a genuine wicket-taker. The pacer, who possesses the ability to swing the ball upfront, can also bowl well at the death. Last season, the Punjab Kings lacked a genuine wicket-taker and a death bowler.

Snapping up Jhye Richardson will surely give the Kings some much-needed balance in their team. The Punjab₹₹-based franchise are flexing their muscles in the auction and will be keen to cover other bases to form a formidable squad for the upcoming season.