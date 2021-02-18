Create
"All the hard work has paid off"- Twitterati reacts to Punjab Kings snapping up Jhye Richardson for INR 14 crore

Jhye Richardson
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
Modified 30 min ago
News
The Punjab Kings have snapped up Jhye Richardson for a whopping ₹14 crore at the IPL 2021 Auction.

There was a huge bidding war between the Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the Australian pacer's signature. But the Punjab-based franchise ultimately secured the services of the 24-year-old.

Fans on Twitter react to Jhye Richardson joining Punjab Kings

The Twitterati believes the Punjab Kings have a sensational player on their hands. Jhye Richardson, who was in red-hot form in the recently-concluded Big Bash League (BBL), would be the perfect new-ball partner for the likes of Mohammed Shami.

However, some fans couldn't believe Richardson was sold for such a huge amount, with Umesh Yadav fetching only ₹1 crore. Here's what they had to say:

Jhye Richardson's short career has been marred by injuries. After impressing for Australia in all three formats of the game, a dislocated shoulder brought a halt to his progress.

However, the 24-year-old returned to action and was the leading wicket-taker in the 2020-21 Big Bash League. He picked up 29 wickets and helped the Perth Scorchers reach the final of the competition.

Richardson was always going to be a sensational buy for any IPL team as he is a genuine wicket-taker. The pacer, who possesses the ability to swing the ball upfront, can also bowl well at the death. Last season, the Punjab Kings lacked a genuine wicket-taker and a death bowler.

Snapping up Jhye Richardson will surely give the Kings some much-needed balance in their team. The Punjab₹₹-based franchise are flexing their muscles in the auction and will be keen to cover other bases to form a formidable squad for the upcoming season.

Published 18 Feb 2021, 17:57 IST
IPL Auction 2021 Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore Jhye Richardson Twitter Reactions IPL Auction Rules 2021
