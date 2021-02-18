"Preity Zinta snags Shahrukh Khan" - Twitterati in splits as Punjab Kings sign Tamil Nadu star

Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings bought Tamil Nadu star all-rounder Shahrukh Khan for a whopping INR 5.25 crore in the IPL 2021 auction.
With the 25-year-old being a namesake of a popular Bollywood superstar, the Punjab Kings' co-owner looked at the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) camp and passed on a cheeky comment.
Incidentally, Shahrukh Khan, the actor, happens to be the co-owner of KKR. So Preity Zinta humorously said that the Punjab Kings had picked up the superstar.
Twitterati reacts as Preity Zinta and Shahrukh Khan 'reunite'
Fans on Twitter couldn't keep calm after witnessing Preity Zinta snapping up Shahrukh Khan. They even showed off their witty humor by calling it a great reunion for the duo, as the pair of Preity Zinta and Shah Rakh has featured in a few hit films.
Other cricket fans were happy that the 25-year-old finally got a richly-deserved IPL contract. Here is what some of them said in this regard:
Shahrukh Khan has had a fine record in domestic T20 cricket. In 31 games, he has scored 239 runs at an impressive strike-rate of 131.39. He also has the ability to bowl, and was instrumental in Tamil Nadu winning the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
His unbeaten 40 off just 19 balls in the quarter-final against Himachal Pradesh helped Tamil Nadu qualify for the next round. He also played a cameo in the final to help his team win the trophy.
The 25-year-old Khan was gutted for missing out on an IPL contract last time. But he will understandably be thrilled to get one this time.
The Punjab Kings have lacked hard-hitting lower-order batsmen for a while, and scoring runs at the death has been a problem for them. So, the acquisition of Shah Rukh Khan looks like a good one for the Punjab-based franchise.