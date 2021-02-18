"Preity Zinta snags Shahrukh Khan" - Twitterati in splits as Punjab Kings sign Tamil Nadu star

Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings bought Tamil Nadu star all-rounder Shahrukh Khan for a whopping INR 5.25 crore in the IPL 2021 auction.

With the 25-year-old being a namesake of a popular Bollywood superstar, the Punjab Kings' co-owner looked at the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) camp and passed on a cheeky comment.

Incidentally, Shahrukh Khan, the actor, happens to be the co-owner of KKR. So Preity Zinta humorously said that the Punjab Kings had picked up the superstar.

Twitterati reacts as Preity Zinta and Shahrukh Khan 'reunite'

Fans on Twitter couldn't keep calm after witnessing Preity Zinta snapping up Shahrukh Khan. They even showed off their witty humor by calling it a great reunion for the duo, as the pair of Preity Zinta and Shah Rakh has featured in a few hit films.

Other cricket fans were happy that the 25-year-old finally got a richly-deserved IPL contract. Here is what some of them said in this regard:

Zinta gets Shahrukh Khan in IPL auction. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 18, 2021

That reaction of Aryan Khan when ShahRukh Khan came in IPL Auction!❤#IPL2021Auction #IPL2021Auction pic.twitter.com/VLCJHkkvwp — SRK Warriors Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) February 18, 2021

Really happy for Shahrukh Khan, he deserved a team last year as well but was unlucky and this time he had a brilliant SMAT and made the bid possible - good finishing option for Punjab Kings. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 18, 2021

It's an auction of legends. There's a Tendulkar, a Shahrukh Khan, an Azharudeen and a Meiyappan. — Manya (@CSKian716) February 18, 2021

Preity Zinta can't let go for Shahrukh Khan. Epic Love Story goes on even on the Auction Table. He's sold to PBKS for 5.25cr 💘#IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/j8ifGdaVji — Yash 🇮🇳 (@CricFreakYash) February 18, 2021

Only fair Shahrukh Khan went to a team named KINGS 💯 — Prithvi (@Puneite_) February 18, 2021

Shahrukh Khan goes to #PunjabKings for 5.25 Cr. So happy to be tweeting this! Felt a bit let down when he wasn’t sold the last time. So glad for Shahrukh. #IPLAuction2021 #IPL2021 — RK (@RK_sports) February 18, 2021

Preity Zinta gets Shahrukh Khan. 5.25C. So happy for the exciting young man from TN. Called it that he'll be sold for 5C 2 weeks back. Hope SRK goes on and finishes some games for PK this year. As usual, CSK nice mixture, well done da. #IPLAuction #PunjabKings — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) February 18, 2021

Haha, did Preity Zinta just say "I got Shahrukh Khan!"? 🤣🤣



What a day for SRK, the Tamil Nadu allrounder goes to Punjab Kings. #IPLAuction — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) February 18, 2021

Preity Zinta has finally gotten Shahrukh Khan after Kal Ho Na Ho. #IPLAuction2021 — Manya (@CSKian716) February 18, 2021

Shahrukh Khan goes to Punjab kings for 5.25 crores #IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/jmHvhMYIHp — 𝑪𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒄 🇮🇳 (@meme_casticc) February 18, 2021

Shahrukh Khan Earning More Than Shahrukh Earns These Days In Box Office. — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) February 18, 2021

#IPLAuction



Preity Zinta was delighted to recruit Shahrukh Khan for her #PunjabKings side! 🤣



📹 IPL / BCCI pic.twitter.com/bfqymFCpkI — The Field (@thefield_in) February 18, 2021

Preity Zinta snags Shahrukh Khan. Would have made it as a spicy Stardust headline in the ‘90s. — Muralidharan PC (@mixmurali) February 18, 2021

Ma'am ye wo wala Shahrukh Khan nhi h https://t.co/XBQ1Vmc5BJ — 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 Muzammil 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Muz_7Dec2000) February 18, 2021

Shahrukh Khan has had a fine record in domestic T20 cricket. In 31 games, he has scored 239 runs at an impressive strike-rate of 131.39. He also has the ability to bowl, and was instrumental in Tamil Nadu winning the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

His unbeaten 40 off just 19 balls in the quarter-final against Himachal Pradesh helped Tamil Nadu qualify for the next round. He also played a cameo in the final to help his team win the trophy.

The 25-year-old Khan was gutted for missing out on an IPL contract last time. But he will understandably be thrilled to get one this time.

The Punjab Kings have lacked hard-hitting lower-order batsmen for a while, and scoring runs at the death has been a problem for them. So, the acquisition of Shah Rukh Khan looks like a good one for the Punjab-based franchise.