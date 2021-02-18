"Never saw that coming"- Twitterati trolls MI for signing Arjun Tendulkar

As widely expected, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar has been bought by the Mumbai Indians (MI) at his base price of INR 20 lakhs in the IPL 2021 auction.

When Arjun Tendulkar's name was mentioned in the shortlist of 292 players for the auction, it was almost certain where he was headed to. As the son of an Indian legend who represented Mumbai Indians for six seasons, the 21-year-old was always likely to be snapped up by the defending IPL champions.

Twitterati takes a jibe at MI for signing Arjun Tendulkar

One could argue that Arjun Tendulkar has been selected to play for MI simply on the basis of his all-rounder tag. However, many fans on Twitter believe that he has been picked on the reputation of his illustrious father.

Terming it as 'nepotism', fans took to Twitter to express what they felt about Arjun Tendulkar's signing by Mumbai Indians:

Arjun Tendulkar for MI. Never saw that coming. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 18, 2021

Will Kangana call Arjun Tendulkar as a 'Worst Product of Nepotism'? She is yet to say a word about Jay Shah as well.. — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) February 18, 2021

Mumbai Indians to all other teams while bidding for Arjun Tendulkar. #IPL2021Auction pic.twitter.com/Tw3rJQ6fOv — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 18, 2021

Arjun Tendulkar bowling to Shubman Gill in IPL and Sara cheering pic.twitter.com/6zlhAX4Psu — babu bisIeri (@baabuOP) February 18, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar was purchased by BJP, Arjun Tendulkar will be purchased by Ambani. #IPLAuction2021 — The Bad Engineer (@Satirical_Dhruv) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

#IPLAuction

When arjun Tendulkar's name came in list

Le all team selectors :- pic.twitter.com/1KEwANkov6 — Sudhanshu Kumar Mayank (@imskmayank) February 18, 2021

Other uncapped players who unsold in auction to Arjun Tendulkar :



#IPL2021Auction pic.twitter.com/TmH532y7lG — $ H I L ग न (@ShilganMeshram3) February 18, 2021

Now where is the ppl screaming nepotism when it comes to. #arjuntendulkar ?? — Ria - Andolanjeevi (@RiaRevealed) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

Unsold players to Arjun Tendulkar when he is picked up by MI - #IPL2021Auction pic.twitter.com/tFPifc86ic — Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) February 18, 2021

Sara Tendulkar when MI plays KKR and Arjun Tendulkar bowls to Shubman Gill!! pic.twitter.com/HwQBX0J7nd — Ethir Katchi (@sudhanks) February 18, 2021

#IPL2021Auction

Finally climax ended

Arjun tendulkar Sold for @mipaltan for 20 lakhs pic.twitter.com/qG76rG1AVl — yella Akhil (@AkhilYella) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

Sachin Baby and Arjun Tendulkar Trending!! #IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/jL63FV3fnP — Surya Prakash Yadav (@ImSuryadav) February 18, 2021

#arjuntendulkar mumbai



No one dares to bid — Harshil (@RjHarshil) February 18, 2021

#ArjunTendulkar most unexpected buy of IPL Auction 2021, to Mumbai Indians.

So shocked. — Bhavs (@BhavyaDhoni) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

Why Arjun Tendulkar's selection by MI has raised a lot of eyebrows?

Arjun Tendulkar played just two T20s in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Mumbai, where he picked up two wickets and scored only three runs. Thus, the selection of the player by MI doesn't seem to be on merit.

The 21-year-old did show flashes of brilliance during a Police Shield game last week, where he picked up three wickets and scored a quickfire 77 off just 31 balls. But the IPL is a different ball-game altogether.

At the moment, Arjun Tendulkar is largely an unknown commodity in domestic and T20 cricket, something that might have prompted MI to take a punt on the left-hander.

For the player, it is a win-all situation. Fortuitous to be selected ahead of several experienced campaigners who went unsold in the auction, Arjun Tendulkar is unlikely to get any game-time in a star-studded Mumbai Indians lineup at IPL 2021.

Nevertheless, the experience of sharing the dressing room with the likes of Indian and overseas superstars like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard, to name a few, could stand Arjun Tendulkar in good stead.